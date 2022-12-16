NID DAT 2023 Registration Date Extended, Apply Till Dec 22 at admissions.nid.edu

NID DAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Design (NID) has extended the deadline to fill application form for NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to BDes and MDes programmes. Now, the last date for NID DAT registration in online mode is December 22, 2022. Candidates can register for NID DAT 2023 at the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Earlier, the last date to apply for NID DAT was today - December 16.

The NID DAT 2023 preliminary exam for BDes and MDes courses is scheduled to be held on 8th January 2023. To get admission, candidates have to appear for NID DAT prelims. Further, those qualifying in the exam will be eligible to appear for the DAT Main exam.

NID DAT Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Register for NID DAT 2023?

To submit the application form for NID Design Aptitude Test 2023, candidates have to visit the official website - admissions.nid.edu. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to fill their application form for NID DAT 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NID - admissions.nid.edu.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on register for NID.

3rd Step - Login and fill out the application form by entering all the asked details.

4th Step - Now, select the course.

5th Step - Upload photograph, signature and pay the application fees and submit the form.

NID DAT 2023 Application Fees

Category Exam Fees General/ General- EWS/ OBC-NCL Rs 3000 SC/ ST/ General-PwD/ General-EWS-PwD/ OBC-NCL-PwD/ SC-PwD/ ST-PwD Rs 1500 Overseas (Supernumerary) Rs 5000

What after the Submission of NID DAT 2023 Application Form?

After closing of NID Design Aptitude Test registration window, the authorities will activate the application correction facility. The window to edit the National Institute of Design DAT application form will be available on the official website from December 25 to 27, 2022. Candidates can edit the details filled in the NID DAT 2023 application form if necessary. However, the candidate's name, date of birth, registered email id and mobile number cannot be changed or edited.

