    NIFT Result 2023 Out, Check at nift.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NIFT 2023 Exam Results are now available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the NIFT 2023 entrance exams can check the results through the link available here.

    Updated: Mar 14, 2023 12:10 IST
    NIFT  Result 2023: The NIFT 2023 Exam Results are now available on the official website of the National Institute of Fashion Technology. Candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2023 exams can check their results through the link given on the official website. 

    Along with the NIFT 2023 results, the National Institute of Fashion Technology has also released the dates for the Situaton test for those who have qualified. According to the dates given, those eligible can login and select the campus for the situation test by March 16, 2023. The situation test will be conducted from March 24 to 27, 2023.

    The NIFT 2023 Result is available on the official website - nift.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the NIFT 2023 Results.

    NIFT 2023 Result - Click Here

    NIFT Result 2023 Notification - Click Here

    How to Check NIFT 2023 Results

    The NIFT 2023 Results have been released online. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the NIFT 2023 registrations.

    Step 1: Visit the NIFT 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NIFT 2023 Result link

    Step 3: Enter the Email ID and Password

    Step 4: The NIFT 2023 Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NIFT 2023 Results for further reference

    NIFT 2023 Situation Test and Personal Interview

    The NIFT 2023 situation test will be conducted from March 24 to 27, 2023. According to the official notification released, the campuses chosen by the students for the situation test will be final and the admit cards for the same will be available by March 17, 2023. 

    The Personal Interviews of the PG programmes will be conducted from March 20, 2023, onwards. Shortlisted candidates are advised to book their slots for personal interviews by March 16, 2023. The Admit Card for the personal interview will also be available on March 17, 2023.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
