NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

NMAT 2023 Registrations: The Graduate Management Admission Council has started the online registrations for NMAT tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode.Candidates who are eligible and are interested in applying for the NMAT entrance exam can submit their registration forms by visiting the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat.

As per the given details, the NMAT exam will have three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All the sections in the NMAT exam will have a total of 36 questions each and there will be no negative marking. Candidates must note that exam slots at both test centres and online are limited and are available on a first-come-first-served basis only.

The examination authority also informed that the exam that will be delivered online will only be available on certain dates with limited capacity within the testing period. They recommend candidates to schedule their exams before final deadline.

NMAT Registrations 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the NMAT 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates NMAT registrations commence August 1, 2023 Last date to submit NMAT registration October 10, 2023 Scheduling From August 1 to October 12, 2023 Re-Scheduling From August 1 to December 16, 2023 Exam Delivery From October 10 to December 19, 2023 Registration – Retake From October 11 to December 16, 2023 Retake Scheduling From October 11 to December 16, 2023

NMAT Registrations 2023 Fees

Candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee in online mode to get themselves registered. They can check the fee details below:

Particulars Fees Test Registration Rs 2,800 + applicable taxes Retake Rs 2,800 + applicable taxes Additional Score Reports (beyond first five) Rs 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes Reschedule Rs 1,200 + applicable taxes

How to fill out the NMAT by GMAC 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage

Step 3: Create an account with a valid Gmail id

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the ‘’manage NMAT profile’’

Step 5: Now, verify your mba.com account and then login

Step 6: Enter the details in the candidate's dashboard

Step 7: Choose schools under the school preferences section and then upload the photograph in the given format

Step 8: Submit the exam fee as asked and download the confirmation page for future use

