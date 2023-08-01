NMAT 2023 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

NMAT 2023 Registrations: The Graduate Management Admission Council has started the online registrations for NMAT tomorrow: August 1, 2023, in online mode.Candidates who are eligible and are interested in applying for the NMAT entrance exam can submit their registration forms by visiting the official website - mba.com/exams/nmat.
As per the given details, the NMAT exam will have three sections including language skills, quantitative skills, and logical reasoning. All the sections in the NMAT exam will have a total of 36 questions each and there will be no negative marking. Candidates must note that exam slots at both test centres and online are limited and are available on a first-come-first-served basis only.
The examination authority also informed that the exam that will be delivered online will only be available on certain dates with limited capacity within the testing period. They recommend candidates to schedule their exams before final deadline.
|NMAT 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Available Now)
NMAT Registrations 2023 Schedule
Candidates can check the dates related to the NMAT 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NMAT registrations commence
|
August 1, 2023
|
Last date to submit NMAT registration
|
October 10, 2023
|
Scheduling
|
From August 1 to October 12, 2023
|
Re-Scheduling
|
From August 1 to December 16, 2023
|
Exam Delivery
|
From October 10 to December 19, 2023
|
Registration – Retake
|
From October 11 to December 16, 2023
|
Retake Scheduling
|
From October 11 to December 16, 2023
NMAT Registrations 2023 Fees
Candidates need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of registration fee in online mode to get themselves registered. They can check the fee details below:
|
Particulars
|
Fees
|
Test Registration
|
Rs 2,800 + applicable taxes
|
Retake
|
Rs 2,800 + applicable taxes
|
Additional Score Reports (beyond first five)
|
Rs 300 per Score Report + applicable taxes
|
Reschedule
|
Rs 1,200 + applicable taxes
How to fill out the NMAT by GMAC 2023 registration form online?
Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of NMAT - mba.com/exams/nmat
Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for the NMAT by GMAC available on the homepage
Step 3: Create an account with a valid Gmail id
Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the ‘’manage NMAT profile’’
Step 5: Now, verify your mba.com account and then login
Step 6: Enter the details in the candidate's dashboard
Step 7: Choose schools under the school preferences section and then upload the photograph in the given format
Step 8: Submit the exam fee as asked and download the confirmation page for future use
