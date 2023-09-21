NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter Issued To Karnataka Medical College, Check Notice Here

Fake Renewal Permission Letter: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notice regarding a fake renewal permission letter issued to Karnataka Medical College. NMC clarified that a fake permission letter dated September 13, 2023, had been issued to G R Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Karnataka for renewal of MBBS course for the second batch.

The commission said that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued any such letter. Recently, NMC warned against a fake permission letter issued to GSL Medical College, in Andhra Pradesh for the increase of MD seats and another letter issued to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for renewal of seats and courses.

NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter

In the official notice, NMC stated that, “It has come to the notice of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) that a forged/fake letter dated 13.09.2023 has been issued to G R Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Karnataka towards renewal of permission for MBBS course for 2nd Batch (1st Renewal) for the AY 2022-23.”

It also adds, “lt is clarified that the above said letter has not been issued by the Member/President, MARB of NMC. Hence, this letter is forged/fake and cannot be considered as valid permission from Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Medical Commission.”

Fake Letter Issued To Medical College in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, NMC clarified that a fake letter of permission was issued to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for the increase of MD seats under the name of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). The commission said that the letter has not been issued by the MARB president as no application was received from the college for an increase of seats.

Fake Permission Letter to 2 Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Not only medical colleges of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but fake letters have also been issued to Tamil Nadu colleges. NMC clarified that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued letters for renewal and permission to increase MS seats for Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram and Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool. The commission has also warned several times in the past about fake recognition letters and NEET allotment letters.

