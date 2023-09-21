  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter Issued To Karnataka Medical College, Check Notice Here

NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter Issued To Karnataka Medical College, Check Notice Here

NMC has released a notice regarding a renewal permission letter that was falsely issued to G R Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Karnataka. NMC clarified that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued any such notice. Check notice here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 12:41 IST
NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter
NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter

Fake Renewal Permission Letter: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released a notice regarding a fake renewal permission letter issued to Karnataka Medical College. NMC clarified that a fake permission letter dated September 13, 2023, had been issued to G R Medical College Hospital and Research Centre, Karnataka for renewal of MBBS course for the second batch. 

The commission said that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued any such letter. Recently, NMC warned against a fake permission letter issued to GSL Medical College, in Andhra Pradesh for the increase of MD seats and another letter issued to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for renewal of seats and courses.  

NMC Warns Against Fake Renewal Permission Letter 

In the official notice, NMC stated that, “It has come to the notice of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of National Medical Commission (NMC) that a forged/fake letter dated 13.09.2023 has been issued to G R Medical College Hospital & Research Centre, Karnataka towards renewal of permission for MBBS course for 2nd Batch (1st Renewal) for the AY 2022-23.” 

It also adds, “lt is clarified that the above said letter has not been issued by the Member/President, MARB of NMC. Hence, this letter is forged/fake and cannot be considered as valid permission from Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Medical Commission.”

NMC Notice Regarding Fake Permission Letter PDF

Fake Letter Issued To Medical College in Andhra Pradesh

Earlier, NMC clarified that a fake letter of permission was issued to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for the increase of MD seats under the name of Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB). The commission said that the letter has not been issued by the MARB president as no application was received from the college for an increase of seats. 

Fake Permission Letter to 2 Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu

Not only medical colleges of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but fake letters have also been issued to Tamil Nadu colleges. NMC clarified that the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has not issued letters for renewal and permission to increase MS seats for Meenakshi Medical College, Kanchipuram and Santhiram Medical College, Kurnool. The commission has also warned several times in the past about fake recognition letters and NEET allotment letters.

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC to Reopen Round 3 Registration Window Amid Cut-off Reduction
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023