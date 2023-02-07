NTA NEET 2023: Notification Expected Soon, Know Exam Date, 12th Percentage Required for NEET UG Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) notification 2023 and update the website. With the revamping of the website, it is expected that some updates on NEET UG notifications and registrations will be released. As far as the NEET 2023 registration date, NTA has not announced anything yet officially.

However, as per media reports, NTA NEET 2023 registration will likely start by this month. Last year, the NTA started the NEET registration on April 6 for the exam scheduled on July 17. The NEET UG application process usually begins three months before the NEET exam date. As per the released date, NTA NEET UG will be conducted on May 7, 2023.

NTA NEET 2023 Notification Expected Soon

With the exam date of NEET UG already announced, it is expected that the notification and application form will also be released soon. After the release of NTA NEET UG 2023 application form, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in to fill up the form. To submit the NEET 2023 application, they have to register, fill out the application form and upload the images and documents. Also, a correction window for the NEET UG application form will be activated for the candidates, in case they want to make any changes.

12th Percentage Required for NEET UG

As per the past year's notification, The class 12 percentage required for the NEET exam is separate for each category. NEET eligibility marks in class 12 that is considered are aggregate marks only for PCB subjects. Those belonging to the general category have to secure 50% marks whereas those belonging to OBC/SC/ST and PWD category have to obtain 40% and 45% respectively.

NEET UG To Be Conducted Once a Year

Also, amid speculations, National Testing Agency has confirmed that NEET UG 2023 will be conducted just once as per an RTI response dated January 26, 2023. NTA responded to an RTI filed by a student activist and stated that NEET 2023 will be held only once a year, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, this year.

