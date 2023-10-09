NTA SWAYAM January 2024 Exam Dates Released; Check Complete Schedule Here

NTA SWAYAM January 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam dates for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds, SWAYAM 2024 January semester. Candidates who wish to appear in the forthcoming exams can check out the complete schedule on the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in.

The official notification reads, ‘’The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for January 2024 Semester.’’

NTA SWAYAM January 2024 Exam Dates

Candidates can check out the upcoming exam schedule in the table below:

Examination Semester Date(s) of Exam Study Webs of Active– Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-12) January 2024 18, 19, 25 and 26 May 2024

NTA SWAYAM January 2024 Exam Notice- Click Here (PDF File)

The notice further reads, ‘’The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA website https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ for latest updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.’’

About SWAYAM January 2024 Exam

NTA SWAYAM January 2024 exam will be held for a total of 389 papers. Out of them, 24 papers shall include 100 MCQs carrying 1 mark each while 281 papers comprise 50 MCQs carrying 2 marks each. Apart from this, 84 papers will be held in hybrid mode and divided into 3 sections having 100 marks.

