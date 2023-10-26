NVS Registration 2024 for Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Ends On October 31, Apply Soon For JNV at navodaya.gov.in

NVS Lateral Entry 2024 Admission: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will end the application process for class 9 and 11 lateral entry admissions 2024-25 on October 31. The admissions against the vacant seats will be done based on the JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test. Students can apply for JNV Class 9, 11 lateral entry online at navodaya.gov.in.

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the selection test. The JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test for Classes 9 and 11 is scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2024. The exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes.

Earlier, NVS used to conduct lateral entry admission only for class 9. However, lateral entry admission began for class 11 students as well. “In connection with Lateral Entry admission in class XI against vacant seats in JNVs, a decision is taken to conduct a selection test from the session 2023-24 onwards, as in the case of Lateral Entry Admission in Class IX,” the official notice read.

How to apply for NVS Class 9, 11 LEST 2024?

Students can apply for JNV Class 9, 11 lateral entry through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNV Class IX or XI Admission 2024 link

Step 3: on the new page, click on apply for registration

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked information

Step 5: Login and fill in the details mentioned in the online application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the online application form

Step 7: Download the NVS application form and keep it for further reference

Who are eligible for JNV Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry 2024?

For NVS class 9 admission, those who are officially resident in the district where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located and are enrolled in class 8 in academic year 2023-2024 at one of the district’s government-recognised schools are eligible. For Class 11 admission, students who are bonafide residents and are studying in Class 10 in one of the government-recognised schools of the district where JNV is functioning are eligible to apply. The minimum age to apply is 15 years while the maximum age is 17 years.

