UP Board Exam 2024 Likely To Be Held in Feb-March, UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Practicals from January 21

UP Board Exam Date 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will soon release the detailed timetable of UP board exam 2024 in due course of time. As per media reports, it is expected that the UP Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in February or March 2024. As per the dates announced earlier, the UPMSP class 12 inter-final practical exams will be held from January 21 to February 5, 2024.

For the upcoming board exams, a total of 55,08,206 students have completed the registration process in comparison to 58,84,634 in 2023. The drop of 3,76,428 in the number of students registered for final exams, is because of strict exams and anti-copying measures implemented by the board.

UP Pre Board Practical Exams 2024

In 2022, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced that pre-board exams are mandatory for all the students who wish to appear for the UP Board 10th and 12th exams. As per the calendar, pre-board practical exams for class 12 will be held in the second week of January and pre-board written examinations will be conducted in the third week. The tentative schedule of board-exam-related activities is mentioned in the annual calendar of UPMSP.

How To Download UPMSP Class 10, 12 Date Sheet 2024?

UP Board exam dates have not been officially announced yet. Once released, students can download the UP Board class 10, 12 timetable in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to download UPMSP Class 10, 12 date sheet pdf:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to the - Important Information and Downloads section

Step 3: Click on the link - UPMSP Class 10th and 12th time table

Step 4: UP Board time table 2024 pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save and download the UP Board 10th, and 12th date sheet pdf

