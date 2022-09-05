Odisha CPET Result 2022 Declared, Check Odisha Common Post Graduate Entrance Test Merit List at pg.samsodisha.gov.in

Odisha CPET Result 2022: As per media updates, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) has announced the Odisha Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2022 result in online mode. Candidates can now check their CPET results 2022 on the official website -pg.samsodisha.gov.in. To download the state-wide provisional merit list for the CPET 2022, they will have to enter their subject and hall ticket number in the login window.

All the qualified candidates in Odisha CPET 2022 can submit their choices from today on 5th September till 11th September 2022. The provisional allotment of seats is expected to be issued by 16th September 2022.

How To Check Odisha CPET Result 2022?

Candidates can check the state-wide provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 exam. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to check the CPET 2022 merit list and download their score card in online mode.

1st Step - Go to the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the tab of - Postgraduation.

3rd Step - A new page will open, click on the link for CPET 2022 State wise provisional merit list.

4th Step - Now, in the login window, enter the subject and hall ticket number.

5th Step - Odisha CPET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download and take a printout for future reference.

What after the announcement of Odisha CPET Result 2022?

As per the official schedule issued by SAMS Odisha, the eligible candidates can submit their choice filling from 5th to 11th September 2022. The provisional allotment of seats is expected to be issued by 16th September 2022. Odisha CPET was conducted on 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13 August 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for various PG admissions across the state colleges and universities in Odisha appeared for this entrance exam.

Depending on the preferences for colleges and courses and the candidates' entrance exam marks, the admission committee issues the admission letters to the students. Furthermore, the students have to go to the college where they get the allotment for the verification of their documents and payment of fees.

