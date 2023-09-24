Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Commences, Check Schedule Here

Odisha NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has started the registration process for the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 3 today: September 24, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for state medical counselling can fill out the registration form through the official website - dmetodisha.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to submit the Odisha MD/MS Post MBBS-NBEMS diploma courses is September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 pm). The verification process of the original documents will be done on September 28, 2023 (from 10 am to 5 pm). The counselling committee will release the provisional merit list on October 10, 2023, at 12 pm. Candidates can click on the link provided below to complete the Odisha NEET PG counselling 2023 registrations.

Odisha NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Odisha NEET PG Counselling Round 3 Schedule

Candidates can check the dates related to the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 3 in the table below:

Events Dates Registration commence September 24, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form September 26, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) Document verification process September 28, 2023 (from 10 am to 5 pm) Provisional merit list October 10, 2023, at 12 pm

How to register for Odisha NEET PG round 3 counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to fill out the Odisha NEET PG counselling round 3 registration form online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dmetodisha.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked and login

Step 5: Fill out the registration form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference

