OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result Releasing Shortly at ojee.nic.in, Get Details

OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) mock seat allotment result will be released today: July 12, 2023. The display of mock seat allotment is based on choices filled in by the candidates as of July 10, 2023. Candidates can check out the seat allocation result on the official website: ojee.nic.in.

According to the official schedule, the OJEE 2023 choice locking facility using candidate passwords will begin on July 14 and continue till July 15, 2023, 11.59 PM. The OJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment will be published on July 19, 2023, by 5 PM on the official website.

OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result- Direct Link (Available Today)

The direct link to check the result is given below:

OJEE Seat Allotment 2023 Link Click Here

OJEE 2023 Important Dates

Check out the list of mandatory events alongside dates below:

Particulars Dates OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result July 12, 2023, by 5.00 PM Choice lock facility begins July 14, 2023, 11.30 AM End of Registration and Choice locking July 15, 2023, by 11.59 PM Reconciliation of data, verification, and validation of allocated seats July 16 to 18, 2023 up to 5.00 PM Display of Allotment Round 1 July 19, 2023, by 5.00 PM

How to Check OJEE 2023 Mock Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below instructions to get the result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: The mock seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

