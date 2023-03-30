  1. Home
  2. News
  3. OJEE 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow, Apply Soon at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 Registrations are going to be closed tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023. Candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline. Check the steps to apply here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 18:55 IST
OJEE 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow
OJEE 2023 Registration to Close Tomorrow

OJEE 2023 Registration: As per the latest updates, the authorities will close the registrations for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023, by 11.00 pm. Candidates who have not filled out OJEE 2023 application form yet must do the same on the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in. The candidates must apply for the exam before the deadline as no further extensions may be provided.

After the OJEE 2023 registrations are done, the authorities will open the correction window for applicants. In case there is any discrepancy in the form, they must rectify the error between April 1 and 2, 2023 till 11.00 pm. Candidates must pay the application fee during this timeline. They can check out the entire schedule below.

OJEE 2023 Schedule

Event

Date

Deadline to Apply for OJEE

March 31, 2023, till 11.00 pm

Last date of fee payment

April 2, 2023 (11.00 pm)

Application correction window

April 1 to 2, 2023 (till 11.00 pm)

Admit Card Release date

April 20, 2023

OJEE Exam

May 8 to 12, 2023

Declaration of Result

To be Notified Soon

OJEE 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for OJEE 2023?

Candidates who wish to apply for the OJEE 2023 must visit the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the asked details

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the required documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

Also Read: JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Date: Check When To Download Session 2 Hall Ticket Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023