Parakram Diwas 2023: KV To Organise Competitions To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth Anniversary 2023: Parakram Diwas is celebrated on January 23 every year to mark the birth anniversary of the Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education will organise a painting and drawing competition under Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in 500 different Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country today.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has also requested HEIs to make students aware of Parakram Diwas 2023 and encourage them to take part in various competitions organised as part of it. Around 50,000 students across the country are expected to take part in these competitions, the Ministry of Education said.

The drawing and painting competition will be conducted nationwide under PPC 2023 and students of various CBSE schools, State Boards, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalayas will be able to participate in these competitions. However, the five best entries will get a certificate along with a set of books related to freedom fighters and topics of national importance.

As per the recent updates, this year's special competitions will be organised for the students of schools and universities as part of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary and the Education Ministry also informed that the winners of these competitions will be invited to attend the Republic Day parade 2023.

In the run to #PPC2023, to cope with examination stress amongst the students, a nationwide painting competition is being organized by @EduMinOfIndia in 500 different Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country on Parakram Diwas.



The Ministry of Defense also organised four activities on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on the digital platform i.e. MyGov, where students will be able to participate in various competitions like poem writing, essay writing competition, poster making competition, and selfie competition by January 20, 2023.

