PM YASASVI Scheme: 15000 Meritorious Backward Class Students to Receive Annual Scholarship, Get Details Here

PM YASASVI Scheme: As per the latest updates, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government Of India has planned to offer 15,000 scholarships to meritorious students under the PM YASASVI scheme. Also, only the students belonging from the Other Backward Class (OBC), De-Notified, Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic (DNT) and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories will be eligible for PM YASASVI scheme.

The scholarship will range from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,25,000. The meritorious students from Classes 9 to 12 belonging to the backward class will be eligible for this scheme. The entrance exam will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode on 11th September.

PM YASASVI Scheme Application Form 2022

Students will have to apply for PM YASASVI scheme to get the scholarship. Those who are interested in the PM YASASVI scholarship scheme can submit the application form on the official website - yet.nta.ac.in. Students will be able to fill out the application form for the PM YASASVI scheme till 26th August 2022.

Candidates should have a valid mobile number, Aadhar number (AID), Aadhar linked bank account, income certificate and caste certificate to apply for the PM YASASVI Scholarship Scheme. The authorities will also provide the facility to make corrections in the application form.

NTA will open the PM YASASVI scheme application correction window from 27th to 31st August 2022. Also, only those candidates who have successfully submitted the application form will be issued the admit card. The PM YASASVI Scheme admit card will be available from 5th September 2022.

Who are eligible under PM YASASVI Scheme?

To be eligible for this scholarship, the annual income of the parents or guardian of the candidate must not exceed Rs 2.5 Lakh. Students will be selected for the scholarship on the basis of their merit in the YASASVI Entrance Test (YET) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Under this scheme, Rs 75,000 per annum (p.a) will be granted to the Class 9 and Class 10 students and Rs 1,25,000 to the Class 11 and Class 12 students.

