Pondicherry University PG Admission Registration 2023 deadline extended, apply at pondiuni.edu.in

Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023: Pondicherry University has once again extended the last date to apply for PG admission through CUET entrance exam. Now, the last date to register for Pondicherry University PG is August 10, 2023. This is the second time the university has extended the deadline to apply for PG.

Announcing the Pondicherry University application extension date, a university statement said: “This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates.” Earlier, candidates were informed to submit the forms by July 31.

How to apply for Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023?

Those who could not complete the Pondicherry University PG application form 2023 and those who wish to apply as fresh candidates can register before the deadline. Candidates can submit the application form for PG admissions online at pondiuni.edu.in.

Step 1: Go to the official website: pondiuni.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the PG admission 2023 link

Step 3: Click on the registration link on the right corner

Step 4: In the input fields, enter a valid email address to generate a password

Step 5: Login by using the credentials generated

Step 6: Fill the application form, pay the application fees

Step 7: Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Pondicherry University PG Registration Fees 2023

Candidates must note that no application form will be accepted without paying the specified fees. PwD and transgender candidates can apply for the Pondicherry University PG programmes without the payment of any fee. Check the table for detailed information:

Category Application Fees UR, OBC-NCL and EWS Rs 250 + 100 SC and ST Rs.150 + 50

Pondicherry University PG Admission 2023

The Pondicherry University is offering MA, MSc, MCom, MCA, MTech, MBA, MLibISc (Master of Library and Information Science), MEd, MPEd, MSW (Master of Social Work), MPA (Theatre Arts) and LLM (2 Years) programmes under degree programmes, while the university is offering PG Diploma in Criminology and Forensic Science and Intellectual Property Right programmes under diploma programmes.

