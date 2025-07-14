Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

Post Diploma DNB 2025 Final Round Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round schedule. Students participating can check the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of the online Centralised Merit-Based Counselling for admission to Post Diploma DNB 2025 through the link given on the official website.

As per the dates provided, students can enter the choices for Post Diploma DNB final round of counselling from July 16 to 18, 2025. The seat allotment results will be announced on July 24, 2025.

Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round seat allotment schedule is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link given below

Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule - Click Here