Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

Post Diploma DNB 2025 final round schedule is now available on the official website. Candidates participating in the mop-up round counselling can check the complete schedule on the official website of NBEMS. Check details below.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 14, 2025, 16:00 IST
Post Diploma DNB Mop Up round schedule released
Post Diploma DNB 2025 Final Round Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round schedule. Students participating can check the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of the online Centralised Merit-Based Counselling for admission to Post Diploma DNB 2025 through the link given on the official website.

As per the dates provided, students can enter the choices for Post Diploma DNB final round of counselling from July 16 to 18, 2025. The seat allotment results will be announced on July 24, 2025. 

Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round seat allotment schedule is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link given below

Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule - Click Here

Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Important Dates

Students participating in the final (mop-up) round counselling can check the complete schedule below

Category

Dates

Login by the candidates and Payment of the 1st Year Course Fee to participate in the Final Mop-up Round

July 16 to 18, 2025

Filling of Choices/ options for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counseling

July 16 to 18, 2025

Processing of the Allotment 

July 19 to 21, 2025

Result of the Allotment

July 24, 2025

Physical joining at the allotted Institute

July 24 to 31, 2025

Who is Eligible to Participate in Post Diploma DMB 2025 Final Counselling?

The following candidates will not be considered eligible to participate in the final (mop-up) round counselling

  • Those who have not opted freeze option

  • Those who have not paid the first-year course fee after freezing a seat

  • Those who fail to join the allotted institution after admission

  • Those who have failed to produce their original documents for verification

  • Those who fail to fulfil the eligibility criteria after payment of fee

