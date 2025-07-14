Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule Out, Check Dates Here

Post Diploma DNB 2025 Final Round Schedule: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round schedule. Students participating can check the schedule for the Final (Mop-up) Round of the online Centralised Merit-Based Counselling for admission to Post Diploma DNB 2025 through the link given on the official website.
As per the dates provided, students can enter the choices for Post Diploma DNB final round of counselling from July 16 to 18, 2025. The seat allotment results will be announced on July 24, 2025.
Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 final round seat allotment schedule is available on the official website - natboard.edu.in. Candidates can also check the schedule through the link given below
Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Final Round Schedule - Click Here
Post Diploma DNB Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Students participating in the final (mop-up) round counselling can check the complete schedule below
Category
Dates
Login by the candidates and Payment of the 1st Year Course Fee to participate in the Final Mop-up Round
July 16 to 18, 2025
Filling of Choices/ options for the Final (Mop-up) Round of counseling
July 16 to 18, 2025
Processing of the Allotment
July 19 to 21, 2025
Result of the Allotment
July 24, 2025
Physical joining at the allotted Institute
July 24 to 31, 2025
Who is Eligible to Participate in Post Diploma DMB 2025 Final Counselling?
The following candidates will not be considered eligible to participate in the final (mop-up) round counselling
-
Those who have not opted freeze option
-
Those who have not paid the first-year course fee after freezing a seat
-
Those who fail to join the allotted institution after admission
-
Those who have failed to produce their original documents for verification
-
Those who fail to fulfil the eligibility criteria after payment of fee
