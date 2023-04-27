PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Today: Know How To Download Punjab Board Marksheet By Using Roll Number Here

PSEB Class 8th Result 2023 Today: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will declare the exam result for class 8th soon. As per some media reports it is expected to be announced today or in the first week of May 2023. An official announcement regarding the release of the PSEB 8th class result is still awaited. Along with the result, it is likely that the board will also release the number of students registered, passed and other statistics.

Students have to visit the official website: pseb.ac.in to check their result. They have to use their roll number to check class 8th result online. Also, they can get their marksheet from their respective schools too. The Punjab Board class 8th exam was conducted from February 25 to March 22, 2023.

As per the information available, last year, approx 3.7 lakh students registered for class 8 examinations. In that, over 3.2 lakh students passed the exam. The board recorded an overall 98.25% pass percentage. Talking about girl's and boy’s pass percentage, it was recorded at 98.70% and 97.86% respectively.

How To Download Punjab Board Class 8th Result 2023 By Using Roll Number?

Students can check and download their class 8th marksheet from the official website. They have to use their roll number in the login window to download PSEB 8th class result. They can go through the steps to know how to download marksheet:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the result section

Step 3: Click on the link PSEB 8th result 2023

Step 4: In the login window, enter roll number

Step 5: Click on find result

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and save it for future references

What After the Announcement of PSEB 8th Class Result 2023?

After the declaration of the Punjab Board result for class 8th, all the students who have passed in the exam will be promoted to class 9th. They can get their respective marksheet from their schools as well. Also, those who could not secure the passing marks have to repeat class 8th or they may be given option to appear for compartment exam. However, no official information has been shared about the same as of now.

