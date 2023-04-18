PSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Punjab Board Class 10 Latest News, Toppers List and Updates

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Punjab Board will announce the class 10th result on the official website in online mode. Punjab Board 10th result 2023 can be checked at - pseb.ac.in. Get latest updates here

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Date and Time: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to release the class 10th result online at pseb.ac.in. As per some national dailies the, Punjab board 10th result can be announced by May/June 2023. Students can check their result by using roll number in the login window. As of now, the Punjab Board 10th exams 2023 are being held between March 21 and April 20, 2023. Last year, the board released the PSEB 10th result 2022 on July 5 at 12:25 pm. PSEB chairperson Yog Raj Sharma announced the result in a press conference. Later, the link to check the result was activated the next day. A total of 97.94% of students qualified in the exam.

Like last year, this year too it is expected that the board will announce the result initially in a press conference, whereas the link to check it was activated later. Students can go through the table to know Punjab board 10th result and other related dates below:

Events Dates PSEB Board 10th exam March 21 and April 20, 2023 Punjab Board class 10th exam May/June 2023

Official Links To Check PSEB 10th Result 2023 Online?

After the announcement of Punjab class 10th results, students have to check it on the official website - pseb.ac.in by using their roll number. There is no other website of the Punjab board where students can check their result. As per last year’s update, the board is likely to provide the facility to check the Punjab 10th result through SMS.

How to Check Punjab Board 10th Result Online?

To check and download the Punjab 10th result, students must visit the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check and download PSEB class 10th result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PSEB 10th result link.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials - roll number.

Step 4: PSEB 10th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Now, download the PSEB 10th scorecard.

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Students who are not satisfied with their PSEB 10 result can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation as per the specified date, when released. They can apply for it through the official website of PSEB and download the revaluation form. They need to fill out the form, attach all the necessary documents, pay the revaluation fee and then send their application to the PSEB board headquarters at Mohali. In case, the marks have been increased, the same will be updated in the marksheet.

PSEB 10th Result 2023 Compartment

Punjab Board conducts PSEB class 10th supplementary exams for students who are not able to clear the examinations. As per past trends, it is expected that the board exam will be held in July 2023. The board will release the PSEB 10th supplementary result 2023 in August at pseb.ac.in. Students have to check the Punjab Board 10th compartment result by entering their name or roll number.

Previous Year PSEB 10th Result Statistics

Last year, a total of 3,16,699 students appear for Punjab board class 10th exams. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 97.94% Check the last few year’s class 10th result statistics here:

Years Girls’ Pass Percentage Boys’ Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage Total Students Appeared 2022 99.34% 98.83% 97.94% 3,16,699 2021 - - 99.93 3,21,384 2020 - - - 3.17 lakh 2019 90.63 81.3 85.56 3,17,387 2018 95.34 90 59.47 3,68,295 2017 63.97 52.35 57.5 330437

PSEB 10th Toppers List

It is expected that the board will also release the toppers list along with the class 10th result. In 2022, Nancy Rani and Dilpreet Kaur secured the same marks whereas Komanpreet Kaur secured the 2nd position. Check the table below to know the marks:

Rank Name Marks 1 Nancy Rani 644/650 1 Dilpreet Kaur 644/650 2 Komanpreet Kaur 642/650

