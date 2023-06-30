PUMDET 2023 Exam Date Postponed to July 30; Check When will Admit Card Release?

PUMDET 2023 Exam Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has rescheduled the exam date for Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET). As per the revised schedule, PUMDET 2023 exam will be conducted on July 30, 2023, at 12.00 PM due to some unavoidable circumstances. Registered candidates will be able to download PUMDET admit cards 2023 from July 24, 2023, onwards.

The official notification of the PUMDET 2023 Exam Date reads “The PUMDET-2023 which was scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 noon will now be held on July 30, 2023 (Sunday) at 12:00 noon due to some unavoidable circumstances. Downloadable Admit Cards will be available tentatively on and from July 24, 2023. All other aspects of the examination will remain unaltered.”

PUMDET 2023 Exam Date Official Notification- Click Here (PDF file)

How to Download PUMDET Admit Card 2023?

Paid applicants can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: wbjeeb.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PUMDET tab

Step 3: Now, click on PUMDET admit card 2023 link

Step 4: Enter the login information

Step 5: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam purposes

About PUMDET Exam 2023

PUMDET 2023 exam date has been rescheduled to July 30, 2023. The exam is conducted for admission to M.A./M. Sc. courses in the Presidency University in OPEN quota (Non-PU quota) seats. Candidates can check out the complete syllabus on the official website.

In every paper, all questions will be of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) type, with four options against each of the questions. There will be 50 (fifty) questions in each paper with full marks of 100 and the time allotted will be 90 minutes.

