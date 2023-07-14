Punjab Counselling NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins, Check Schedule, How to Register Here

  1. Home
Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: BFUHS Faridkot has started the counselling registrations for Punjab NEET UG 2023 in online mode. Qualified NEET UG candidates can register from the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 14, 2023 12:46 IST
Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has commenced the counselling registration process for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under NEET UG 2023 in online mode. The BFUHS Faridkot conducts the combined online counselling for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state. 

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG counselling can register themselves by filling out the counselling registration form by visiting the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available in the prospectus carefully before registering for counselling.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants who are appearing for the NEET undergraduate counselling can check the dates related to the counselling in the table below:

Events

Dates

Punjab NEET counselling registrations commence

July 13, 2023

Last date to submit the counselling registration form

July 20, 2023

Last date for depositing fee through online payment 

July 21, 2023

Sports category candidates will submit a hardcopy of the online submitted form in the University

July 21, 2023 (upto 2 pm)

Verification of documents 

July 24, 2023 (10 am)

Verification for eligibility of Minority candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses

  • Sikh Minority
  • Christian Minority

July 24 to 25, 2023

For NRI candidates

Last date for submitting a physical application for the NRI quota

July 25, 2023

Display of provisional merit list

July 26, 2023

Last date for submission of objections in the provisional merit list by the NEET UG aspirants

July 27, 2023 (upto 2 pm)

In case there is any change in Provisional Merit List after considering objections

upto July 29, 2023

Choice filling for 1st round of online counselling

will be notified soon on the official website 

How to apply for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BFUHS: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Punjab NEET counselling given on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form

Step 5: Upload all the documents required and submit the counselling fee

Step 6: Download the Punjab NEET counselling registration form and save it for future use

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: NEET UG Counselling schedule by this week, Check state-wise registration Dates Here

