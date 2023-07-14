Punjab Counselling NEET UG 2023 Registration Begins, Check Schedule, How to Register Here

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has commenced the counselling registration process for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes under NEET UG 2023 in online mode. The BFUHS Faridkot conducts the combined online counselling for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental courses in all the medical and dental colleges including those under private universities and minority institutions of the state.

Candidates who are appearing for the NEET UG counselling can register themselves by filling out the counselling registration form by visiting the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions available in the prospectus carefully before registering for counselling.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Punjab NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants who are appearing for the NEET undergraduate counselling can check the dates related to the counselling in the table below:

Events Dates Punjab NEET counselling registrations commence July 13, 2023 Last date to submit the counselling registration form July 20, 2023 Last date for depositing fee through online payment July 21, 2023 Sports category candidates will submit a hardcopy of the online submitted form in the University July 21, 2023 (upto 2 pm) Verification of documents July 24, 2023 (10 am) Verification for eligibility of Minority candidates for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses Sikh Minority

Christian Minority July 24 to 25, 2023 For NRI candidates Last date for submitting a physical application for the NRI quota July 25, 2023 Display of provisional merit list July 26, 2023 Last date for submission of objections in the provisional merit list by the NEET UG aspirants July 27, 2023 (upto 2 pm) In case there is any change in Provisional Merit List after considering objections upto July 29, 2023 Choice filling for 1st round of online counselling will be notified soon on the official website

How to apply for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to fill out the registration form through the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BFUHS: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for Punjab NEET counselling given on the homepage

Step 3: Register using the necessary details and then login

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked in the registration form

Step 5: Upload all the documents required and submit the counselling fee

Step 6: Download the Punjab NEET counselling registration form and save it for future use

