Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment List for Round 2 Out, Get PDF Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the provisional seat allotment list of Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 for round 2 in online mode. Candidates who have registered and applied for state counselling to get admission into MD/MS/PG Diploma/PGDSM/ 6 Months Training Course in Ultrasonography/DNB-courses can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

As per the given details, shortlisted candidates who are not satisfied with the result can raise their objections only by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/record in the Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot upto September 6, 2023 by 11 am.

Provisional Allotment List for MD/MS/PG Diploma/PGDSM/ 6 Months Training Course in Ultrasonography/DNB courses - Direct Link

Provisional Allotment List for Admission into MDS Courses - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment result for round 2 counselling 2023

The Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 merit list 2023 can be accessed online. The seat allocation PDF includes the below-given details on it.

Serial number

Registration number

Name

NEET PG score

Incentive percentage

Total marks

Rank

PCMS candidates

Categories

Category state

University

Allotted college during 2nd round

Allotted speciality during 2nd round

Allotted category/ Quota during 2nd round

Shifted from 1st round college

Shifted from 1st round speciality

Allotted category/Quota during 1st round

How to download the Punjab NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 merit list?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the provisional seat allocation result 2023 for Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS - uhsrugcounselling.com

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the homepage

Step 3: The direct link to check the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, click on the link and the merit list PDF will be open in the new window

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future use

