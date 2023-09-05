Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2023 Provisional Seat Allotment List for Round 2 Out, Get PDF Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the provisional seat allotment list of Punjab NEET PG counselling 2023 for round 2 in online mode. Candidates who have registered and applied for state counselling to get admission into MD/MS/PG Diploma/PGDSM/ 6 Months Training Course in Ultrasonography/DNB-courses can check and download their seat allotment status from the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.
As per the given details, shortlisted candidates who are not satisfied with the result can raise their objections only by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/record in the Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot upto September 6, 2023 by 11 am.
Provisional Allotment List for MD/MS/PG Diploma/PGDSM/ 6 Months Training Course in Ultrasonography/DNB courses - Direct Link
Provisional Allotment List for Admission into MDS Courses - Direct Link (Click Here)
Details mentioned on the Punjab NEET PG provisional seat allotment result for round 2 counselling 2023
The Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 merit list 2023 can be accessed online. The seat allocation PDF includes the below-given details on it.
- Serial number
- Registration number
- Name
- NEET PG score
- Incentive percentage
- Total marks
- Rank
- PCMS candidates
- Categories
- Category state
- University
- Allotted college during 2nd round
- Allotted speciality during 2nd round
- Allotted category/ Quota during 2nd round
- Shifted from 1st round college
- Shifted from 1st round speciality
- Allotted category/Quota during 1st round
How to download the Punjab NEET PG 2023 counselling round 2 merit list?
Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to download the provisional seat allocation result 2023 for Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2.
Step 1: Visit the official website of BFUHS - uhsrugcounselling.com
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG tab available on the homepage
Step 3: The direct link to check the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET PG counselling round 2 will appear on the screen
Step 4: Now, click on the link and the merit list PDF will be open in the new window
Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future use
Also Read: Panjab University MSc Botany 2nd Sem Results 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here