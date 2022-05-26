Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: BSER Ajmer to Declare Rajasthan Class 12 Results for Science, Commerce, Arts at rajresults.nic.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2022 Soon: Putting minds of lakhs of students to ease, the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 is expected to be announced soon. As per the latest update, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is in the final stages of preparing the Rajasthan Class 12 Results 2022, which is likely to be declared soon. While the exact date for the RBSE 12th Results is yet to be announced, sources close to the Ajmer office have hinted that the RBSE 12th Science Result 2022 will be declared first, most likely before end of May 2022. This would be closely followed by announcement of RBSE 12th Results for Commerce and Arts Stream students. Once declared, students will be able to access their individual RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 online via official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboared.rajasthan.gov.in.

Education Minister Expected to Declare RBSE Class 12 Results

As per the general trend, Rajasthan Board is expected to hold a special press meet cum declaration function at its Ajmer office for the declaration of the Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022. Generally, the declaration function for RBSE Class 12 Results 2022 is graced by state education minister B. D Kalla who formally declares the results. He would be joined by Board Chairman DP Jaroili along with senior officials of the board. Along with this, the Rajasthan Class 12 Results Statistical Highlights and Toppers List is also likely to be released by the minister. Once the RBSE Results are formally declared in the press meet, they would be made available to the students online via official websites.

Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 Expected Date

Even as the board is busy making the final preparations for Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2022 declaration, rumours and speculations have been growing consistently about expected date for the same. As per the sources, Rajasthan 12th Result 2022 for science stream will be declared first, most likely before end of May 2022. Speculative reports have hinted that the Rajasthan Board 12th Science Result 2022 will be declared on 28th May by 4 PM. However, this information is not verified by any independent resources. Until the confirmation happens, students can stay tuned to jagranjosh.com which is a trusted website for details related to RBSE 12th Result 2022.

