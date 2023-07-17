Rajasthan University Result 2023 OUT: Check Uniraj results for BA 1st Year at uniraj.ac.in

  1. Home
Rajasthan University Result 2023: Uniraj result for BA first years has been announced online. Those who appeared for semester exams can check Rajasthan University result at the official website: uniraj.ac.in. Know steps to download scorecard here

Updated: Jul 17, 2023 13:04 IST
Rajasthan University Result 2023: University of Rajasthan has announced the result of BA 1st year in online mode. Students who appeared for the BA first year exams can check the Uniraj results at the official website: uniraj.ac.in or result.uniraj.ac.in. They have to use their roll number and other asked credentials to download the Rajasthan University result for BA 1st year. This year, the Uniraj BA 1st year exam was held from March 16 to May 31, 2023 in offline mode. The Rajasthan University conducted the exam for Bachelor of Commerce, Science and Arts for a duration of 3 hours in three sessions. 

Rajasthan University Result 2023 For BA 1st Year - Direct Link (Available Now) 

How to check Rajasthan University Result 2023? 

The authorities have released the results of the Rajasthan University in online mode. Candidates have to visit the official website to check their Uniraj result for BA 1st year. They can click on the direct link provided above and follow the steps below to know how to download their respective digital mark sheets of Rajasthan University Uniraj Result: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: uniraj.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result tab - Rajasthan University BA 1st year result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required credentials: roll number and others

Step 5: BA 1st-year result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Now, download and save the Uniraj result

What is the passing marks to qualify in Uniraj University Rajasthan 2023? 

To pass the Rajasthan University semester exams, students have to qualify in both theory and practical exams. As per the guidelines released by the university, they have to secure 35% marks in theory whereas they need to obtain 50% marks in practical exams.

Also Read: Rajasthan Pre DElEd registration 2023 starts, apply for BSTC courses at panjiyakpredeled.in
