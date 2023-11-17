Rohit Sharma Part Of School GK Syllabus, Chapter Posted On Social Media

Rohit Sharma: A picture from a general knowledge school book is going viral on the internet showing a chapter dedicated to Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian team is set to play Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

The chapter described Sharma as one of the most talented batsmen that India has produced. The chapter mentions his earlier career as an off-spinner after which his potential as a batsman was discovered which transformed him into one of the best in the team.

A chapter on Rohit Sharma in a school book. pic.twitter.com/X3KDtniNKl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 17, 2023

Sharma made his Test debut against West Indies in November 2013 while his ODI debut was in June 2007. He is also the first batsman to score a hundred in T20 in the 2006-07 Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 competition. He is also the second highest run scorer in the 2015 World Cup scoring a total of 330 runs including a hundred and two fifties.

India took on New Zealand on November 15, 2023, in the first semi-final for the 2023 Cricket World Cup. where Rohit scored 47 off 29 balls. India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs making them the first team to qualify for the finals.

The India captain has scored 550 runs in this World Cup and is the second Indian batsman to score more than 550 runs in two different editions of ODI World Cups. Sharma is also the first batsman to score more than 500 in a World Cup with a strike rate of over 120.

Also Read: Nagaland Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2024 Dates Announced, Check Guidelines Here