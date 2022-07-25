RULET Admit Card 2022 (Released): Download Uniraj RULET Admit Cards at uniraj.org, Get Direct Link Here

RULET Admit Card 2022 (Released): Rajasthan University, RULET Admit card 2022 for the upcoming university-level law entrance exam has been released today - 25th July 2022. As per the official update, The University of Rajasthan or Uniraj has released or published the RULET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming university-level entrance examination at 11:30 AM today. To ensure quick and easy availability of RULET Uniraj Admit Cards to the students, the same has been made avaialble online and can be downloaded via the official website - uniraj.org. Alternatively, students can also click on the link placed directly below to access and download the Uniraj RULET Admit Card 2022.

Download RULET Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

RULET 2022 Exam Schedule

The University of Rajasthan has released the RULET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming state-level entrance exam, which is scheduled to be held on 27th July 2022. The law entrance exam will be held in the morning session - from 11 AM to 1 PM in the afternoon. The RULET 2022 exam schedule was revised earlier by the exam authority and the same can be checked in the table below:

Exam Event Date RULET 2022 Admit Card Release Date 25th July 2022 RULET 2022 Exam Date 27th July 2022 RULET 2022 Answer Key Release Date 28th July 2022 RULET 2022 Answer Key Objection Window 29th to 30th July 2022 RULET 2022 Revised Answer Key Release 2nd August 2022 RULET 2022 Result Date 10th August 2022

Rajasthan University RULET 2022 Exam Pattern

RULET 2022 Exam is scheduled to be held on 27th July 2022 and will be the screening test for admission to 120 seats on offer for 5-year law courses. The exam is scheduled to be held in the offline or pen-and-paper mode in which candidates will be required to answer 150 MCQ-type questions in 120 minutes/2 hours. Each question will carry 2 marks with no negative marking for wrong answers.

