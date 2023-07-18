Solapur University Result 2023 for BA semester V and VI out at sus.ac.in, link here

  1. Home
Solapur University Result 2023: Candidates can check SU result 2023 for BA semester 4th and 5th at sus.ac.in. The result has been released in the form of pdf, therefore, no login credentials are required to download it. Get direct link here

Updated: Jul 18, 2023 11:47 IST
Solapur University Result 2023: Candidates can check SU result 2023 for 4th and 5th semester undergraduate course on the official portal at sus.ac.in. Solapur University Result 2023 has been announced for BA regular candidates on July 18. Candidates can check the direct link for SU Result 2023 from the official website at sus.ac.in. Earlier, Solapur University released the Semester 4th and 5th results for various courses including BSc, Bio-Tech, BCA. 

SU Result 2023 Latest Updates & News: BA, BSc, Bio-Tech, BCA, Semester Exams Result Declared

Check here the direct link for SU Result  2023 for Mar semesters or final examinations:

SU B.A. CBCS PATTERN 2019 SEM V & VI

Click Here

To Check SU Result (Online Mar 2023)

Click Here

Solapur University Result 2023: How to download SU Result?

Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the result of Solapur University below: 

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the university: sus.ac.in and sus.ac.in/examination/Online-Result-(Ledger)
Step 2: On the new page, click on Online Result Mar 2023
Step 3: The course and semester-wise SU result links will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the SU course semester result pdf

Step 5: Check the course-wise results and download it

Solapur University UG Examination 2023 Details

University

Solapur University

Examination

Solapur University UG Sem 4 and 5 Examination 

Courses

BA CBCS PATTERN 2019

Date of Examination

March 2023

Solapur University Result Release Date

July 18, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

sus.ac.in

