TISSNET 2023 Admit Card To Release on Feb 16, Know How to Download Here

TISSNET 2023 Admit Card Releases on Feb 16: As per the latest updates, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will release the admit card for the Tata Institute of Social Sciences National Entrance Test (TISSNET) on February 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered for TISSNET 2023 will be able to download the TISSNET 2023 Admit Card on the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Candidates must carry the TISSNET 2023 admit card along with valid ID proof to the exam hall. Without a hall ticket, no ne shall be granted entry into the examination hall.TISSNET 203 exam is going to be held on February 25, 2023. Candidates can check out the steps to download the hall ticket below.

How to Download TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

TISS will release the TISSNET 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. tiss.edu soon. Once, released, candidates can download the hall ticket by following these steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tiss.edu

Step 2: Click on the TISSNET 2023 admit card link

Step 3: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the hall ticket

Step 5: Take at least 2 printouts for future reference

What Details will be Mentioned on TISSNET 2023 Admit Card?

TISSNET Admit card 2023 will be released in online mode on Feb 16, 2023. These are the important details that will be mentioned on the admission ticket-

Candidate’s name

Registration number

Category

Date and Time of Exam

Exam centre & address

Photograph and signature of the candidate

Important Instructions

TISSNET 2023 Exam

TISSNET is a computer-based test with 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The exam will be held on February 15, 2023, from 2 pm to 3.40 pm across several centers located in different parts of India. There will be no negative marking in TISSNET 2023 for any programme.

