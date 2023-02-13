TJEE 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till Feb 18, Check Application Requirements Here

TJEE 2023 Registration Date Extended: As per the latest updates, the Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination (TBJEE) has extended the application deadline for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination (TJEE). Now, candidates can fill out TJEE 2023 application form till February 18, 2023. For registration purposes, they can visit the official website of TBJEE i.e. tbjee.nic.in

The authorities will conduct the TJEE 2023 Exam on April 25, 2023. The TJEE 2023 Admit Card is expected in the 1st week of April 2023. However, candidates must keep the mandatory documents scanned and handy before filling out the TJEE 2023 registration form. Candidates can check out the TJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria on the official website or in the PDF mentioned below.

TJEE 2023 Eligibility Criteria PDF- Click Here

Documents Required for TJEE 2023

The required documents must be scanned clearly before being uploaded to the TJEE 2023 registration form. Candidates can check out the list of mandatory documents below-

One Scanned Copy of Photograph and Signature

One Scanned Copy of BPL Certificate/Ration Card (if applicable)

One Scanned Copy of Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate from DDRC (if applicable)

Certificate from Rajya Once updated his/her profile

Sainik Board (if applicable)

TJEE 2023 Application Form- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for TJEE 2023?

Now the candidates can fill out the TJEE 2023 application form till February 18, 2023. They can check out the steps to register themselves for Tripura JEE 2023-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. tbjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on new user registration and register yourself

Step 3: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 4: Fill out TJEE application form 2023

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Print the acknowledgment slip

