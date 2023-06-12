TN 12th Hall Ticket 2023 For Supplementary Exams To Release on June 14, Download Tamil Nadu HSE Public Exam Admit Card at dge.tn.gov.in

  1. Home
TN 12th Hall Ticket 2023: DGE will release the admit card of Tamil Nadu HSE II supplementary exams on June 14 online. Students can download the TN 12th admit card at dge.tn.gov.in by using login credentials. Check official notice here

Updated: Jun 12, 2023 13:23 IST
Tamil Nadu HSE Hall Ticket 2023 for Supplementary Exams
TN 12th Hall Ticket 2023: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will issue the admit card of HSE II supplementary exam on June 14, 2023. Students who have applied for June/July 12th supplementary exams can download TN 12th hall ticket at dge.tn.gov.in. They have to use their application number or permanent register number and date of birth to download the marksheet of TN Board HSE(+2). 

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exams without carrying hall ticket of Tamil Nadu HSE II. As per the announced date, the Tamil Nadu Board will conduct TN 12th supplementary exams from June 19. Earlier, on May 8, the Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced the HSE TN result. 

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 94.03%. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 96.38% while boys have a pass percentage that stands at 91.45%. TN class 12th result has witnessed a 4.93% increase in the number of girls who cleared the exam.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Admit Card 2023 Date For Supplementary Exam

As per the notice released, the hall ticket for TN 12th supplementary exam will be released on Wednesday. Students can check the table to know the date for the release of HSE hall ticket: 

Events 

Dates 

TN Board HSE(+2) Hall Ticket for Supplementary Exam

June 14, 2023

Tamil Nadu 12th Supplementary Exam

June 19 to 26, 2023

TN 12th Hall Ticket 2023 Release Date Official Notice 

Students can check below the image of Tamil Nadu 12th admit card release date. The pdf also includes the steps to download the hall ticket: 


How to download TN Class 12th Supplementary Hall Ticket 2023?

Students appearing in the supplementary exam to improve their marks can download hall ticket by following the steps given below: 

  • Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on hall ticket 
  • Step 3: Click on the Tamil Nadu class 12 hall ticket for supplementary exams
  • Step 4: Enter registration number and date of birth
  • Step 5: Download the TN admit card for Class 12 supplementary exams

Tamil Nadu HSE 12th Supplementary Exam 2023

Over 6 percent of the students did not clear class 12th exams. The Tamil Nadu supplementary exams for HSE will begin on June 19 with Part -I Language and will conclude on June 26 with chemistry, accountancy and geography papers. The exam will be held for a duration of three hours from 10.15 am to 1.15 pm. Students will be given 10 minutes of reading time as well.

Also Read: Andhra Pradesh Schools Commence Half-Day Classes until June 17th: Reopening Amidst Mixed Reactions
