TNAU Diploma Admission 2023 Last Date Extended To September 28, Get Direct Link To Apply

TNAU Diploma Admission 2023: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has extended the deadline to apply for the online counselling process for diploma programmes till September 28, 2023. Candidates can apply for the TNAU diploma programmes at the official website: tnagfi.ucanapply.com. They can log in by using their user ID and password.

Candidates can also change their college and course preferences. The final submission will be considered for a TNAU Diploma seat allotment. They will have to deposit the admission fee during the document verification process. Those from unreserved, OBC, BCM and MBC will have to pay Rs 200 fee whereas SC, SCA and ST candidates are required to pay Rs 100 as a fee.

How to change college, course preference for TNAU Diploma Admission 2023?

TNAU said it has sent the details of the online counselling process to the registered mobile numbers and emails of candidates. They can change their preferred college and programmes by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: tnagfi.ucanapply.com

Step 2: On the homepage, login using username and password, and then press submit

Step 3: Choose the preferred college and change the programme preference

Step 4: Click on the save button

Step 5: Download the form for future reference and the logout

Courses offered through TNAU Diploma

The university offers diplomas in Agriculture (English medium), Agriculture (Tamil medium), Horticulture and Agricultural Engineering. They can contact the universities through the helpline numbers 9488635077 and 9486425076 or email ID: ugadmissions@tnau.ac.in. Earlier, TNAU declared the rank lists of these programmes on September 20, 2023.

TNDALU 3 Year LLB Hons Cut off 2023

Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU) has released the cutoff marks for the TNDALU for the 3-year LLB (Hons) programme. Candidates who registered for Tamil Nadu LLB admission 2023 can check and download the rank list through the official website: tndalu.ac.in. They can complete the online document verification process between September 26 and 29, 2023. The officials will release the allotment letter on September 30, 2023.

