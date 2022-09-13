TNEA Counselling 2022 Provisional Seat Allotment Result For Round 1 Released at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2022: The officials have released the provisional allotment list for the 1st round of Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 today in online mode. The TNEA provisional allotment list for round 1 is available online at - tneaonline.org. The candidates within the rank between 1 to 14,524 are eligible to participate in the TNEA round 1 counselling.

Those whose names are mentioned in the 1st seat allotment list will also have to submit their acceptance or confirmation by 14th September up to 5 PM. The counselling process will be held in four rounds- special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling.

TNEA Counselling Dates

Events Dates TNEA Provisional Allotment Round 1 13th September 2022 before 10 AM Seat confirmation 13th to 14th September 2022 till 5 PM Release of provisional allotment for accepting and join 15th September 2022 before 10 AM Date of joining 15th to 22nd September 2022 till 5 PM TNEA 2022 Counselling Round 2 25th September 2022 from 10 AM onwards

How To Check TNEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022?

As per the official notice on the website, it has been stated, “Tentative allotment is released for all first round candidates including Academic, Vocational and Govt Quota ( 7.5%) students, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 14-09-2022, 5PM. If you fail to confirm your allotment will be cancelled."

To check TNEA provisional seat allotment result 2022 for round 1, candidates will have to visit the official website - tneaonline.org. On the homepage, click on the link for TNEA round 1 provisional seat allotment list. A PDF with list of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Now, download and take a print out for further reference.

What After the Release of TNEA Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2022?

After the release of the provisional seat allotment result for round 1, all the selected candidates will then be required to report to the TNEA facilitation centres to confirm their joining, between 15th to 22nd September. Candidates who have not been allotted any seat in the first round need not worry since another allotment list will be released. TNEA counselling round 2 is slated to begin on 25th September.

TNEA Counselling 2022

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling process began on September 10. A total of four counselling rounds will be conducted to allot seats to students. These rounds include special reservation counselling, general academic counselling and general vocational counselling. This year, approximately 539 institutes are providing admission to BTech and BE programmes through TNEA.

