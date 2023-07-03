TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2023 by this week, get direct link to download Manabadi supply marks memo here

  1. Home
TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date: TSBIE is likely to release the Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd year supply results by this week. Students can download their Manabadi TS Inter supplementary marks memo online at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Check latest updates here

Updated: Jul 3, 2023 11:01 IST
TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Results 2023: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will announce the 1st and 2nd year Intermediate supplementary result soon. As per media reports, it is expected to be released by this week. However, there has been no update regarding the release of Manabadi Inter supplementary result.  Students can check their TS 1st, 2nd year Inter result online at the official website: results.cgg.gov.in. 

They have to use their result year and hall ticket number to download TS inter supplementary marks memo 2023. The TS Inter Supplementary Exams were held by TSBIE between June 12 to 20. Earlier, the Telangana Inter result was announced on May 9, 2023. 

As per the statistics released, out of the 4,33,082 students who appeared for the TS Inter first-year exams, 2,72,208 passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 62.85%. Similarly, in the TS Inter second-year exams, out of the 3,80,920 who appeared, 2,56,241 students passed the exam, leading to an overall pass percentage of 67.27%.

Manabadi TS Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Date 

The TS Inter supplementary result is reportedly be declared by the first week of July 2023. Although, an official date and time are yet to be announced by the board. Check below the exam and result date of Telangana supply results: 

Events 

Dates 

TS 1st, 2nd Supplementary Result

First week of July 2023 

Telangana Supply Exam Date 

June 12 to 20, 2023

Official Links to check Telangana IPE Supplementary 1st and 2nd year Result 2023?

Students can download their marks memo of TS Inter supplementary at the below-mentioned websites: 

  • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in
  • examresults.ts.nic.in

How to check TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supply Result 2023? 

Students can download their Telangana Inter supplementary exam marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Manabadi TS Inter supplementary result: 

Step 1: Visit the official websites: tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the result section that is available on the homepage and click on it

Step 3: On the new page, choose the appropriate link: TS Inter 1st year Supplementary Results 2023 or 2nd year Supplementary Results

Step 4: In the login window, enter result year and hall ticket number

Step 5: Click on the get marks memo button to submit the details

Step 6: The TS Inter supplementary results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout of TS Inter results

Telangana Board Supplementary Result 2023 Highlights for Inter 

Students can go through the table to know the result highlights of class 11th and 12th below: 

Overview

Specifications 

Board Name

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

Exam Name

Telangana Intermediate Public Supplementary Examinations 

Exam Mode

Offline 

Session

2022-23

Result Official Website

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Result Mode

Online

Credentials Required

Hall Ticket Number and Result Year 

