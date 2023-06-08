TS PGECET 2023 Result Expected Today at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Check Steps to Download Here

  1. Home
JNTU Hyderabad is expected to release the result of TS PGECET exam 2023 today, June 8. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 8, 2023 11:44 IST
TS PGECET Result 2023
TS PGECET Result 2023: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad is expected to announce the result of the TS PGECET entrance exam 2023 today, June 8, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test can check their results by visiting the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in. 

As per the media updates, the examination authority will release the results at 3 PM today. Candidates need to enter the required login credentials such as hall ticket number, mobile number, security captcha code and other important details to get their marksheets. 

The TS PGECET exam was conducted from May 29 to June 1, 2023. According to some media reports, it is expected that the chairman of the board of higher education, Prof R Limbadri. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates.

Details mentioned on the TS PGECET 2023 scorecard

As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the following details will be mentioned on the TS PGECET scorecard.

Candidate’s name

Father’s name

Rank secured by the candidate

Marks obtained by the candidate

Attempted paper name

Percentile scored in TS PGECET exam 2023

Qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

  

How to check TS PGECET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check their TS PGECET scorecards from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PGECET- pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the result available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details such as hall ticket number, mobile number and security code in the provided space

Step 4: Submit all the details in the result login window to proceed

Step 5: The TS PGECET result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the scorecard and download it for future reference

Also Read: TS ICET 2023 Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today, Know How to Challenge Here
