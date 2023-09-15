UP NEET PG counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates Released, Registration from Sept 18

UP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) has announced the mop-up round dates today: September 15. As per the schedule, candidates can register for UPNEET PG mop-up round counselling from September 18, 2023. They have to visit the official website: upneet.gov.in to register for mop up round.

The last date for UP NEET PG counselling registration is September 20, 2023. Candidates who have not been allotted any seats in the UP NEET PG counselling round 1 and 2 can participate in the mop-up round.

The counselling committee conducts UP NEET PG counselling for admission to 891 MD/MS/PG Diploma and 32 MDS seats offered under 50% state quota seats in government colleges and seats available in private colleges of the state. The remaining 50% of seats from government medical/dental colleges are reserved for All India Quota (AIQ) seats conducted by MCC.

UP NEET PG Mop Up Round 2023 Dates

Those candidates who have not been allotted any seats in round 1 and 2 can check the UPNEET PG mop up round counselling schedule:

Events Dates UP NEET PG mop-up round registration September 18, 2023 Last date to register for UPNEET PG mop-up round September 20, 2023 by 11 AM Date for deposition of registration and security money September 18 to 21, 2023 UP NEET PG merit list for mop-up round September 21, 2023 Filling of choices September 22, 2023 from 5 PM Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 25, 2023 till 5 PM UP NEET PG mop up seat allotment result September 26, 2023 Downloading of allotment letter September 27, 29, 30, 2023

How to register for UP NEET PG Mop Up Round 2023 Counselling?

Candidates can apply for the mop-up round for admission to PG medical programmes on the official website: upneet.gov.in. They can go through the steps to know how to register for Uttar Pradesh NEET PG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in or dgme.up.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UP NEET PG registration link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter NEET UG roll number and password

Step 5: Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit

Step 6: Download and take a printout of the NEET PG mop-up round counselling form

UP NEET Mop-Up Round Counselling 2023 Security Deposit

Candidates are required to pay the registration as well as the security deposit fees to register and proceed with further procedures. The registration fee for UP NEET PG is Rs.2000, whereas the security deposit is Rs.30,000 for government medical colleges whereas private colleges fees is Rs, 2 Lakhs for medical colleges and 1 lakh for dental. Also, candidates who have been not allotted any seats and whose security money has already been deposited do not have to pay for mop-up round.

