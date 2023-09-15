  1. Home
  2. News
  3. UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 16, fill choices till today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 16, fill choices till today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023: DGMET will be releasing the mop round seat allotment result on September 16 or 17, 2023. Those who wish to get admission to medical and dental colleges of Uttar Pradesh must fill in their choices till today by 5 PM. Get link to enter options here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 15, 2023 10:47 IST
UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result
UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result

UP NEET 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) will release the mop up round seat allotment result of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG on September 16 or 17, 2023. Once available, candidates can check their UP MBBS/BDS seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download mop up round seat allotment list. 

To be selected for allotment of seats, candidates are required to enter the choices of their college and courses till today: September 15, 2023, by 5 PM. Also, as per the notice released earlier, only those candidates can participate in UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds of state counselling. 

UP NEET UG Choice Filling Window for Mop Up Round 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the choice filling, seat allotment and other important dates related to UP NEET mop up round counselling: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices 

September 15, 2023 till 5 PM

UP NEET UG seat allotment result 

September 16 or 17, 2023

How to fill UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Counselling Choices?

Candidates can follow the steps to fill and lock the choices for UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UPNEET UG link 

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference 

How to check UP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023? 

Candidates who have registered for state-level mop up round counselling can check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Warns Aginst Fake Allotment Letter, Check Notice PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023