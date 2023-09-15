UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 16, fill choices till today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET 2023 Counselling: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGMET) will release the mop up round seat allotment result of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG on September 16 or 17, 2023. Once available, candidates can check their UP MBBS/BDS seat allotment result online at the official website: upneet.gov.in. They have to use their application number and password to download mop up round seat allotment list.

To be selected for allotment of seats, candidates are required to enter the choices of their college and courses till today: September 15, 2023, by 5 PM. Also, as per the notice released earlier, only those candidates can participate in UP NEET UG mop-up round counselling who were not allotted any seat in the first and second rounds of state counselling.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop Up Round Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the choice filling, seat allotment and other important dates related to UP NEET mop up round counselling:

Events Dates Last date to fill UPNEET UG choices September 15, 2023 till 5 PM UP NEET UG seat allotment result September 16 or 17, 2023

How to fill UP NEET UG 2023 Mop Up Round Counselling Choices?

Candidates can follow the steps to fill and lock the choices for UP NEET counselling 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration UPNEET UG link

Step 3: Login using the credentials to fill the application form

Step 4: Choose preferred colleges and lock it

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference

How to check UP NEET Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates who have registered for state-level mop up round counselling can check below the steps to know how to check NEET UP seat allocation results online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upneet.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter login credentials: application number and password and submit

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the list for future reference

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Warns Aginst Fake Allotment Letter, Check Notice PDF Here