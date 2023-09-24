UPDGME NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2023 Registration Closes Today, Merit List on September 25

UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Round Counselling: The Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will close the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UP NEET UG) 2023 stray vacancy counselling today: September 24. Candidates who are yet to apply can register at dgme.up.gov.in or upneet.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, candidates can make the payment of the registration, and security fee for the UP NEET UG counselling by September 25, 2023, till 11 am. Candidates can click on the direct link given below to complete the registrations.

UP NEET UG 2023 Stray Round Counselling Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

UP NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Counselling 2023 Schedule

Aspirants can go through the dates related to the Uttar Pradesh NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for UP NEET stray vacancy round counselling registration form September 24, 2023 (till 5 pm) Last date of deposit of registration amount and security money September 25, 2023 (till 11 am) Date of verification of online records September 22 to 25, 2023 (11 am) Declaration of Merit list September 25, 2023 Online choice filling September 26, 2023 (till 11 am) to September 28, 2023 (till 5 pm) Announcement of result September 29, 2023 Date of downloading allotment letter September 30, October 1 and 3, 2023

How to register for UP NEET UG counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can check the steps that are mentioned below to complete the UP NEET UG stray vacancy round registrations 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 stray vacancy round

Step 3: Register using the required login details

Step 4: Enter all the details in the application form and submit the fees

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference

