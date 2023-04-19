Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Download Link of District-Wise PDF Here

UP NMMS Result 2023: The officials have released the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result today - April 19. Students can check district-wise pdf at the official website: entdata.co.in. The UP NMMS result pdf includes the names of the students, roll numbers, father’s name, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is an initiative of the education ministry. One lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to decrease the dropout rate of class 8th students and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.

UP NMMS Result 2023 PDF

Students can check their district-wise result pdf at the official website. We have provided below the pdf of some of the districts:

Check UP NMMS Result PDF For Other Districts - Here

How To Check Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023?

Candidates can check their result pdf online. They have to visit the official website and click on the respective district link. Check below the steps to know how to download result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: entdata.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMMS result link

Step 3: Click on the respective district name

Step 4: NMMS result pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the student’s name and school details

Step 6: Download and save it for future references

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023?

The NMMS result pdf will have students and their marks details. Candidates can check below the information that will be mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS result:

Serial number

Roll number

Name of candidates

Father’s name

Date of birth

Gender

CAT

SCAT

Part 1 marks

Part 2 marks

Total

Rank

