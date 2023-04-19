Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Download Link of District-Wise PDF Here

UP NMMS Result 2023: The officials have released the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result today - April 19. Students can check district-wise pdf at the official website: entdata.co.in. The UP NMMS result pdf includes the names of the students, roll numbers, father’s name, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is an initiative of the education ministry. One lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to decrease the dropout rate of class 8th students and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage.
UP NMMS Result 2023 PDF
Students can check their district-wise result pdf at the official website. We have provided below the pdf of some of the districts:
|
Districts
|
Download Link
|
Varanasi
|
Prayagraj
|
Lucknow
|
Kanpur Nagar
|
Ghaziabad
|
Bareilly
|
Agra
|
Gautam Budh Nagar
|
Meerut
Check UP NMMS Result PDF For Other Districts - Here
How To Check Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023?
Candidates can check their result pdf online. They have to visit the official website and click on the respective district link. Check below the steps to know how to download result:
- Step 1: Go to the official website: entdata.co.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMMS result link
- Step 3: Click on the respective district name
- Step 4: NMMS result pdf file will appear on the screen
- Step 5: Check the student’s name and school details
- Step 6: Download and save it for future references
What Details Will Be Mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023?
The NMMS result pdf will have students and their marks details. Candidates can check below the information that will be mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS result:
- Serial number
- Roll number
- Name of candidates
- Father’s name
- Date of birth
- Gender
- CAT
- SCAT
- Part 1 marks
- Part 2 marks
- Total
- Rank
