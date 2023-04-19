Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023 Declared, Get Download Link of District-Wise PDF Here

  1. Home
Uttar Pradesh NMMS result 2023 has been announced today - April 19. Students can check their NMMS UP district-wise pdf at entdata.co.in. Get direct link here

Updated: Apr 19, 2023 19:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023 Announced
UP NMMS Result 2023: The officials have released the Uttar Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) result today - April 19. Students can check district-wise pdf at the official website: entdata.co.in. The UP NMMS result pdf includes the names of the students, roll numbers, father’s name, dates of birth, gender, categories, part 1 and 2 marks and ranks. The National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme is an initiative of the education ministry. One lakh meritorious students of economically weaker sections to decrease the dropout rate of class 8th students and encourage them to continue their education at the secondary stage. 

UP NMMS Result 2023 PDF 

Students can check their district-wise result pdf at the official website. We have provided below the pdf of some of the districts: 

Districts 

Download Link 

Varanasi

Download Here

Prayagraj

Download Here

Lucknow

Download Here

Kanpur Nagar

Download Here

Ghaziabad

Download Here

Bareilly

Download Here

Agra

Download Here

Gautam Budh Nagar

Download Here

Meerut

Download Here

Check UP NMMS Result PDF For Other Districts - Here

How To Check Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023? 

Candidates can check their result pdf online. They have to visit the official website and click on the respective district link. Check below the steps to know how to download result: 

  • Step 1: Go to the official website: entdata.co.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NMMS result link
  • Step 3: Click on the respective district name
  • Step 4: NMMS result pdf file will appear on the screen
  • Step 5: Check the student’s name and school details
  • Step 6: Download and save it for future references  

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS Result 2023? 

The NMMS result pdf will have students and their marks details. Candidates can check below the information that will be mentioned on Uttar Pradesh NMMS result: 

  • Serial number
  • Roll number
  • Name of candidates
  • Father’s name
  • Date of birth
  • Gender
  • CAT
  • SCAT
  • Part 1 marks
  • Part 2 marks
  • Total
  • Rank 

