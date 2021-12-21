AFCAT 01/2021 Result Released @afcat.cdac.in, First Merit List for all AFSB Recommended Candidates JAN 22 Course

AFCAT 01/2021 Result has been uploaded on afcat.cdac.in for 241 vacancies. Check First Merit List for all AFSB Recommended Candidates JAN 22 Course here.

AFCAT 01/2021 Result: Indian Air Force (IAF) has uploaded the first merit list for courses commencing at AFA on Jan 22. The Merit List is without the Medical status and is to be used to see the relative position of all candidates recommended by AFSBs. The candidates should note that the Merit list does not convey that they have been selected to join AFA.

The list of the selected candidates has been uploaded on afcat.cdac.in. The candidates can download AFCAT 01/2021 Result followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download AFCAT 01/2021 Result?

Visit the official website of AFCAT.i.e.afcat.cdac.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘AFCAT 01/2021 Result download link’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the PDF. Download Roll Number AFCAT 01/2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Download AFCAT 01/2021 Result

The candidates should note that a separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon the order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate, and vacancies available in each branch.

A total of 241 vacancies will be recruited through this drive for the recruitment of AFCAT (01/2021) for Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The candidates can check the first list of merit by clicking on the above link.