AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2020 Out for Various Group-A Faculty Posts @aiimsbhopal.edu.in, Check List Here

AIIMS Bhopal Provisional Result 2020 : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has announced the result for the Various Group-A Faculty Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for various Faculty Posts can check their result available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal-aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal has uploaded the Provisional Result for the Various Group-’A’ Faculty posts on its official website. Candidates who have applied for these various Group-’A’ Faculty posts can check the list of Eligible and Not-Eligible Candidates on its official website.

As per the notification, candidates who have shortlisted provisionally for the Faculty posts will have to appear for the Interview round. Selection will be done on the basis of their performance in Interview followed by Document Verification by the Institute.



Candidates who have been declared as " Not-Eligible Candidates” can refute their non-eligibility by submitting the relevant documents within 03 days from the date of publication of this notification through email to -faculty.recruitment.2020@aiimsbhopal.edu.in.

Candidates can check the notification in details available on the official website of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

