AILET Result 2020: The conducting body, National Law University, Delhi will declare AILET 2020 result. The result of AILET 2020 will be released separately for the BA LLB and LLM courses. As per the general trend the AILET 2020 result will first be declared for the undergraduate law entrance test followed by the postgraduate entrance test result.NLU Delhi will declare the result of AILET 2020 in the online mode. Candidates appearing in the entrance test will be able to check their AILET 2020 result by visiting the official website. To access their AILET result 2020, candidates will need to enter details such as course, application number, roll number, etc. Once officially announced, AILET 2020 result will also be made available on this page. AILET result 2020 will comprise of detailssuch as marks obtained by the candidate, total marks, qualifying status, etc. Candidates who are marked as qualified in the result of AILET 2020 will be included in the merit list prepared by the conducting authority and such candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission. Candidates are advised to read the article below to gather complete insight into AILET result 2020.

AILET 2020 Result - Key Dates

NLU Delhi has not officially confirmed the key dates for the declaration of AILET result 2020. Candidates can keep visiting this page on a regular basis to be notified about the key dates of AILET 2020 as and when announced by the conducting authority.

Events Dates AILET 2020 exam 9th August 2020 AILET 2020 result To be notified Commencement of counselling To be notified

AILET 2020 Result - How to Download

To download their AILET result 2020, once officially declared, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website

Go to portal for AILET 2020 result

In the window that appears, select course

Enter your name, roll number, application number, and date of birth

Your AILET result 2020 will appear on the screen

Save and download your AILET result 2020 for future reference

AILET Result 2020 - What will it Contain

The result of AILET 2020 will comprise of the following details

Candidate’s name

Roll Number

Application Number

Marks obtained

Total marks

Qualifying status

AILET Result 2020 - Merit List

On the basis of the marks obtained in AILET 2020 result, the conducting authority will prepare a merit list where candidates will be shortlisted for admission. NLU Delhi will prepare AILET result 2020 merit list for the BA LLB as well as the LLM courses. Candidates will be allotted a merit rank in the deceasing order of marks obtained in the entrance test. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining equal marks, the admission authority will employ AILET 2020 merit list tie-breaking criteria. To break the tie, scores obtained by the candidate n 10+2 will be considered. Candidates with higher aggregate marks in 10+2 will be ranked higher.

AILET 2020 Result - Cut off

NLU Delhi will determine the cut off marks for AILET result 2020. A category-wise cut off for AILET 2020 result will be released by the conducting for both the BA LLB and LLM programmes. The cut off of AILET 2020 is usually the last score for each category until which admission is offered. Candidates aiming for AILET 2020 will require scoring more than the cut off in order to be able to increase their chances of securing admission. It also important to note that AILET 2020 result cut off will depend on a wide variety of factors such as seat intake capacity, candidates’ performance, etc. The cut off for NLU Delhi undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be announced after the declaration of AILET result 2020.

AILET Result 2020 - Important Points