AP High Court Recruitment 2022 for 3000+ Office Subordinate, Computer Operator, Jr Assistant, Steno, and Other Posts

AP High Court Recruitment 2022: High Court of Andhra Pradesh is filling up more than three thousand vacancies for Office Subordinate, Computer Operator, Jr Assistant, Steno, and Other Posts.

AP High Court Recruitment 2022: High Court of Andhra Pradesh has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Officer / Court Officer / Scrutiny Officer / Accounts Officer, Assistant Section Officer (ASO), Overseer, Process Server, Office Subordinate, Court Master and personal secretaries to the Hon'ble Judges and Registrars, Assistants, Examiners, Typist, Copyist, Assistant Overseer, Drivers, Stenographers and Junior Assistant Posts.

More than three vacancies are available in the District Courts of A.P and in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. The candidates can apply online for the posts on or before the last date. The application link is available on the official website i.e. hc.ap.nic.in.

A total of 1520 vacancies are announced for Office Subordinate in District Courts of A.P., 681 posts of Junior Assistant, 439 posts of Process Server, 209 posts of Copyist, 170 posts of Typist, 158 posts of Field Assistant, 135 posts of Office Subordinates, 114 posts of Stenographers Grade-III, 112 posts of Examiner, 13 posts of Assistant Section Officers, 20 posts of Driver (Light Vehicle), 16 posts of Typist and 20 posts of Copyist, 14 posts of Assistants and 13 posts of Examiners, 11 posts of Computer Operators, 08 posts of Drivers, 09 posts of Section Officer / Court Officer / Scrutiny Officer / Accounts Officer, 09 posts of Record Assistant, 01 posts of Overseer and 01 posts of Assistant Overseer.

Candidates can check the eligibility, selection process, and notification PDFs by clicking on the link below.

AP High Court Recruitment