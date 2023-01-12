AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 (Available): Check Download Link Here

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 (Today): AP Police uploaded the Constable Admit Card Link at slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates can check the link updates here.

AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Police released the admit card of the exam for the post of Constable (APSP/ Civil) on its official website slprb.ap.gov.in. Candidates can download AP Police Admit Card from the website of the board. AP Police Constable Admit Card Link is also provided in this article below:

AP Police Constable Admit Card Download Link - Click Here

The Preliminary Written Test which is of three hours duration for 200 marks. There will be 200 Questions in Preliminary Written Test. Questions in Preliminary Written Test will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages. Candidates have to answer

the questions on an OMR answer sheet using Blue / Black BaIl Point pen ony. For this purpose, candidates should bring Blue / Black Ball Point pens along with them.

AP Police Qualifying Marks 2022-2023

The minimum marks to be secured by the candidates in order to qualify in the Preliminary Written Test in the paper is 40% tor OCs (including those claiming EWS reservation); 35% for BCs; and 30% for SCs/STs/ExServicemen.

How to Download AP Police Constable Admit Card 2023 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the AP Police - slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link 'Download of Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test of SCT PCs (Civil and APSP) is enabled from 10.00 AM on 12.01.2023 to 05.00 PM on 20.01.2023.'

Step 3: Enter your registration number, mobile number and date of birth

Step 4: Download AP Police Admit Card

The candidates who qualify in the Preliminary Written Test will be called for Physical Measurement Test (PMT) or Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A total of 6100 vacancies shall be filled through this recruitment.