APPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Junior Lecturer Post in A.P Intermediate Education @psc.ap.gov.in

APPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Junior Lecturer: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced the Provisional Result for the Junior Lectures Posts vide Notification No.22/2018 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Junior Lectures post written/interview round can check their result available on the official website of APPSC - psc.ap.gov.in.

As per short notification released, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of candidates provisionally selected to the post of Junior Lecturer in A.P Intermediate Education Department. Candidates can check the result for remaining 9 subjects including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Commerce, Economics, Civics and Hindi vide Notification No.22/2018.

Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in on-line Examination held from 17/02/2020 to 20/02/2020 FN & AN and Oral Test (Interview) held from 18/11/2020 to 27/11/2020 for various subjects.

Candidates appeared in the various selection round for Lectures Posts vide Notification No.22/2018 in A.P Intermediate Education Department can check the list of provisionally selected candidates available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Junior Lecturer Post





How to Download: APPSC Provisional Result 2020 for Junior Lecturer Post