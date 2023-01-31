B.Ed Full Form with All Details

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

B.Ed Full Form is Bachelor of Education - Know what B.Ed stands for, meaning, what is B.Ed, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Ed in the field of Education.

B.Ed full form stands for Bachelor of Education. It is a 2-year undergraduate professional course that students pursue to craft a career as Teacher. It is a course in the field of teaching for those who opt to work as a primary or secondary teacher. Most universities and colleges across India conduct B.Ed entrance exams for enrolling students into the program. There are several specialization options available in the B.Ed program. Students with a B.Ed degree can explore a plethora of job opportunities such as teacher, professor, writer, librarian, etc. 

B.Ed Full Form: Table of Contents

  • B.Ed Full Form Overview
  • What is B.Ed?
  • B.Ed Eligibility Criteria
  • B.Ed Entrance Exam
  • B.Ed Specializations
  • B.Ed Top 10 Colleges in India
  • B.Ed Salary

B.Ed Full Form Overview

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B.Ed full form. 

Course Name

B.Ed

Full Form

Bachelor of Education

Exam Name

B.Ed 

Conducting Body

State-based universities and Central based universities

Frequency

Once a year

Course Duration

2 years

Exam Name

Jharkhand B.Ed, Bihar B.Ed CET, UP B.Ed JEE, DU B.Ed, IGNOU B.Ed, CG Pre B.Ed

Selection Process

Written Entrance Exam and Counseling 

Average Salary

Rs 3 - 5 LPA

Job Profile

Teacher, Language Teacher, Researcher, Content Writer, etc

What is B.Ed Full Form?

B.Ed stands for Bachelor of Education. It is a full-time 2-year professional course that imparts skills like cognitive abilities, teaching abilities, communication skills, and specific skills to handle students with disabilities. Offered by the state and central and deemed universities, the B.Ed program trains the candidates with the right set of theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge to become a teacher in government and private schools in India. 

The National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) has made B.Ed degree compulsory for appearing for teaching professions. B.Ed admission is merit-based and performance-based in the B.Ed entrance exams conducted annually. Amongst all the top B.Ed entrance exams are DU B.Ed CET, Bihar B.Ed CET, BHU B.Ed, and IGNOU B.Ed, etc. One can choose to pursue a full-time regular B.Ed or distance-based course. Once the course is completed, a candidate becomes eligible to work as a primary teacher or tutor for mainstream education. 

B.Ed Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in pursuing B.Ed program must meet the age limit and either of the educational qualifications below:

  • Candidates must meet the minimum age limit of 19 years for applying for the B.Ed course.
  • Candidates must be Class 12 pass equivalent with at least 60% marks.
  • Candidates should have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Arts/ Humanities/Science/Social Science from any recognized university with at least 50% marks.
  • Candidates should have completed Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Mathematics and Science with at least 55% marks.

B.Ed Entrance Exams in India

The B.Ed entrance exam in India is administered by state-based universities and private universities. 

 

Exam Name

Conducting Body

Bihar B.Ed CET

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga

Jharkhand B.Ed

Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board

DU B.Ed

Delhi University 

IGNOU B.Ed

IGNOU

CG Pre B.Ed

Chattisgarh Professional Board

HPU B.Ed Entrance Test

Himachal Pradesh University

Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test

Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati

Allahabad University B.Ed Entrance Test

University of Allahabad

Goa B.Ed Exam

Goa University

Punjab B.Ed Exam

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

BHU B.Ed

Banaras Hindu University

Kerala B.Ed

Kerala University

Maharashtra B.Ed CET

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Odisha B.Ed

Odisha Higher Education Department

Guwahati University B.Ed CET

Guwahati University

VMOU B.Ed

Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

TS EDCET

Osmania University

Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE (Joint Entrance Test)

Rohilkhand University, Barielly

B.Ed Course Specialisations

Candidate opting for B.Ed course is required to choose the specialization subject based on their academic background. Below are some popular specialization courses opted by the students. 

  1. B.Ed in Economics
  2. B.Ed in English
  3. B.Ed in Computer science
  4. B.Ed in Social sciences
  5. B.Ed in Biological Sciences.
  6. B.Ed in Maths
  7. B.Ed in Accounts
  8. B.Ed in Sanskrit
  9. B.Ed in Information technology
  10. B.Ed in Geography
  11. B.Ed in Home science
B.Ed Top 10 Colleges in India

Candidates can find below the top 10 colleges and universities offering B.Ed courses in India based on their NIRF ranking. 

  1. Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), New Delhi
  2. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU)
  3. Delhi University
  4. Jamia Millia Islamia University
  5. Calicut University
  6. Lovely Professional University
  7. Banaras Hindu University
  8. Lady Irwin College
  9. University of Lucknow
  10. Integral University

B.Ed Salary

After successfully completing the B.Ed course, a candidate becomes eligible to appear for CTET or state CET to be able to apply for recruitment as a Teacher. The average salary after the B.Ed course varies between Rs 3 to 5 LPA. The salary for a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) will be comparatively more than a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Another factor will be the place of employment whether it is a private or government school/institution.

FAQ

Q1: What is the full form of B.Ed?

B.Ed full form is Bachelor of Education.

Q2: What is the eligibility for the B.Ed?

Candidates must be Class 12 pass equivalent with at least 60% marks. Candidates should have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Arts/ Humanities/Science/Social Science from any recognized university with at least 50% marks. Candidates should have completed Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Mathematics and Science with at least 55% marks.

Q3: What is the career scope and salary after B.Ed?

After successfully completing the B.Ed course, a candidate becomes eligible to appear for CTET or state CET to be able to apply for recruitment as a Teacher. The average salary after the B.Ed course varies between Rs 3 to 5 LPA.
