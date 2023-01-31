B.Ed Full Form with All Details

B.Ed Full Form is Bachelor of Education - Know what B.Ed stands for, meaning, what is B.Ed, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Ed in the field of Education.

B.Ed full form stands for Bachelor of Education. It is a 2-year undergraduate professional course that students pursue to craft a career as Teacher. It is a course in the field of teaching for those who opt to work as a primary or secondary teacher. Most universities and colleges across India conduct B.Ed entrance exams for enrolling students into the program. There are several specialization options available in the B.Ed program. Students with a B.Ed degree can explore a plethora of job opportunities such as teacher, professor, writer, librarian, etc.

B.Ed Full Form: Table of Contents B.Ed Full Form Overview

What is B.Ed?

B.Ed Eligibility Criteria

B.Ed Entrance Exam

B.Ed Specializations

B.Ed Top 10 Colleges in India

B.Ed Salary

The candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B.Ed full form.

Course Name B.Ed Full Form Bachelor of Education Exam Name B.Ed Conducting Body State-based universities and Central based universities Frequency Once a year Course Duration 2 years Exam Name Jharkhand B.Ed, Bihar B.Ed CET, UP B.Ed JEE, DU B.Ed, IGNOU B.Ed, CG Pre B.Ed Selection Process Written Entrance Exam and Counseling Average Salary Rs 3 - 5 LPA Job Profile Teacher, Language Teacher, Researcher, Content Writer, etc

What is B.Ed Full Form?

B.Ed stands for Bachelor of Education. It is a full-time 2-year professional course that imparts skills like cognitive abilities, teaching abilities, communication skills, and specific skills to handle students with disabilities. Offered by the state and central and deemed universities, the B.Ed program trains the candidates with the right set of theoretical knowledge and practical knowledge to become a teacher in government and private schools in India.

The National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE) has made B.Ed degree compulsory for appearing for teaching professions. B.Ed admission is merit-based and performance-based in the B.Ed entrance exams conducted annually. Amongst all the top B.Ed entrance exams are DU B.Ed CET, Bihar B.Ed CET, BHU B.Ed, and IGNOU B.Ed, etc. One can choose to pursue a full-time regular B.Ed or distance-based course. Once the course is completed, a candidate becomes eligible to work as a primary teacher or tutor for mainstream education.

B.Ed Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in pursuing B.Ed program must meet the age limit and either of the educational qualifications below:

Candidates must meet the minimum age limit of 19 years for applying for the B.Ed course.

Candidates must be Class 12 pass equivalent with at least 60% marks.

Candidates should have completed a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Arts/ Humanities/Science/Social Science from any recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Candidates should have completed Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology with specialization in Mathematics and Science with at least 55% marks.

B.Ed Entrance Exams in India

The B.Ed entrance exam in India is administered by state-based universities and private universities.

Exam Name Conducting Body Bihar B.Ed CET Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga Jharkhand B.Ed Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board DU B.Ed Delhi University IGNOU B.Ed IGNOU CG Pre B.Ed Chattisgarh Professional Board HPU B.Ed Entrance Test Himachal Pradesh University Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati Allahabad University B.Ed Entrance Test University of Allahabad Goa B.Ed Exam Goa University Punjab B.Ed Exam Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar BHU B.Ed Banaras Hindu University Kerala B.Ed Kerala University Maharashtra B.Ed CET State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra Odisha B.Ed Odisha Higher Education Department Guwahati University B.Ed CET Guwahati University VMOU B.Ed Vardhman Mahaveer Open University TS EDCET Osmania University Uttar Pradesh B.Ed JEE (Joint Entrance Test) Rohilkhand University, Barielly

B.Ed Course Specialisations

Candidate opting for B.Ed course is required to choose the specialization subject based on their academic background. Below are some popular specialization courses opted by the students.

B.Ed in Economics B.Ed in English B.Ed in Computer science B.Ed in Social sciences B.Ed in Biological Sciences. B.Ed in Maths B.Ed in Accounts B.Ed in Sanskrit B.Ed in Information technology B.Ed in Geography B.Ed in Home science

B.Ed Top 10 Colleges in India

Candidates can find below the top 10 colleges and universities offering B.Ed courses in India based on their NIRF ranking.

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR), New Delhi Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) Delhi University Jamia Millia Islamia University Calicut University Lovely Professional University Banaras Hindu University Lady Irwin College University of Lucknow Integral University

B.Ed Salary

After successfully completing the B.Ed course, a candidate becomes eligible to appear for CTET or state CET to be able to apply for recruitment as a Teacher. The average salary after the B.Ed course varies between Rs 3 to 5 LPA. The salary for a Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) will be comparatively more than a Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). Another factor will be the place of employment whether it is a private or government school/institution.