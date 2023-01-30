B.Tech Full Form with All Details

B.Tech Full Form is Bachelor of Technology - Know what B.Tech stands for, meaning, what is B.Tech, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Tech in the field of Engineering.

B.Tech Full Form stands for Bachelor of Technology. B.Tech is one of the most sought-after technical undergraduate (UG) courses in India for pursuing a career in Engineering or IT or Computers. The B.Tech program duration is 4 years spread over 8 semesters. Students need to clear national entrance exams for pursuing B.Tech course. Top institutes offering B.Tech course include IIT, NIIT, BITS, MIT, etc. Top recruiters after successful completion of B.Tech course include Google, Apple, Amazon, TATA, etc.

B.Tech Full Form: Table of Contents B.Tech Full Form Overview

What is B.Tech?

B.Tech Eligibility Criteria

B.Tech Entrance Exam

B.Tech Specializations

B. Tech Full Form Overview

Candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B. Tech course.

Course Name B.Tech Full Form Bachelor of Technology Course Level Undergraduate (UG) Course Duration 4 years Entrance Exams JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, VITEEE, LPUNEST, IPU CET, SHIATS, SRMJEE and AMITY JEE Eligibility Criteria 10+2 PCM or PCB from a recognized Board in India Top Institutes IITs, IIITs, NITs, GFTIs as well as private institutes such as BITS, VIT, MIT, etc. Top Recruiters Google, Apple, TATA, Hindustan Unilever, ISRO, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, etc Career/ Job Opportunites Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Mechanical Engineer, Aeronautical Engineer, Marine Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Civil Engineer, IT Consultant, SAP Consultant, Electrical Engineer, etc B.Tech Specializations Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

What is B.Tech Full Form?

B.Tech full form is Bachelor of Technology. It is a 4-year programme that offers skills and specializations in Engineering stream such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

Students aspiring to become Engineers in different fields must clear the entrance exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or state level entrance examination for B.Tech course. B.Tech course is focused to impart theoretical and practical knowledge of applied ngineering concepts as per the specialization opted. Students pursuing B.Tech gain an understanding of principles of engineering and technology, and skills to handle data-oriented tasks and applications in engineering fields.

B.Tech Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Students interested in pursuing B.Tech course must have qualified 10+2 or equivalent exam from a recognized educational board such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. Students must have secured 60% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics/ Biology as core subjects.

In addition to minimum aggregate marks in 10+2, students must qualify the national entrance examinations such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, or state level entrance examinations for B.Tech course such as WBJEE, MHT CET, etc, or Institute specific entrance exams such as BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, etc.

B.Tech Entrance Exams

The regulatory authority of the entrance exams for B.Tech is the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Of all the various entrance examinations for B.Tech programmes, JEE Main and JEE Advanced are the two most important national entrance exams for qualifying for admission to B.Tech courses across universities or colleges in India.

Take a look at the popular B.Tech entrance exams here.

B.Tech Exam College Name JEE Main NITs, IIITs, GFTIs JEE Advanced Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) BITSAT BITS Pilani VITEEE Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) LPUNEST Lovely Professional University IPUCET Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University SHIATS Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) SRMJEE SRM Institute of Science and Technology AMITY JEE Amity University TS EAMCET Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad MHT CET Maharashtra Engineering Colleges WBJEE West Bengal Engineering Colleges TNEA Engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu KCET Karnataka Engineering colleges GUJCET Gujarat Engineering colleges

B.Tech Specialisations

B.Tech is an undergraduate degree whose curriculum is designed with a special focus to technology and innovation. After one qualifies for the exam, he will get to choose from a plethora of specialisations offered by the engineering colleges.

Here, we have mentioned the names of some of the popular B.Tech specialisations that are popular amongst students:

B.Tech Specializations B.Tech Specializations B.Tech in Computer Science B.Tech in Software Engineering B.Tech in Information Technology B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering B.Tech in Footwear Engineering B.Tech in Civil Engineering B.Tech in Biotechnology B.Tech in Production Engineering B.Tech in Food Technology Biotechnology Engineering B.Tech in Electronics Engineering B.Tech in Robotics Engineering B.Tech in Telecommunication Engineering B.Tech in Electrical Engineering B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering B.Tech in Chemical Engineering B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering B.Tech in Marine Engineering B.Tech in Nano Technology B.Tech in Automobile Engineering B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering B.Tech in Plastic Engineering B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering B. Tech in Agricultural Engineering B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering B.Tech in Genetic Engineering

B.Tech Top 10 Colleges in India

Top ranking institute, NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) releases the ranking for the B.Tech colleges based on the infrastructure, quality of education, research opportunities and outreach they offer via their programmes.

B.Tech Colleges NIRF Ranking Indian Institute Of Technology, Madras 1 Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay 2 Indian Institute Of Technology, Kharagpur 3 Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi 4 Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur 5 Indian Institute Of Technology, Roorkee 6 Indian Institute Of Technology, Hyderabad 7 Indian Institute Of Technology, Gandhinagar 8 Indian Institute Of Technology, Ropar-Rupnagar 9 Indian Institute Of Technology, Patna 10

B.Tech Salary Structure

Post completion of the four year B.Tech degree, a candidate will be placed in the profile of Trainee Engineer. As a fresher, a candidate withdraws a salary within the range of Rs 4.5 to 6 LPA depending on the industry they cater to. The top companies that offer jobs to B.Tech graduates are TATA Consultancy, Bain & Company, Infosys Technologies, Larson & Toubro, IBM Global Services, InfoEdge India Ltd, Accenture Services, Honeywell, HCL Technologies, Samsung, Goldman Sachs and AT Kearney.