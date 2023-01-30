JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

B.Tech Full Form with All Details

B.Tech Full Form is Bachelor of Technology - Know what B.Tech stands for, meaning, what is B.Tech, description, example, acronym for, abbreviation, definitions and full name of B.Tech in the field of Engineering.

B.Tech Full Form with All Details
B.Tech Full Form with All Details

B.Tech Full Form stands for Bachelor of Technology. B.Tech is one of the most sought-after technical undergraduate (UG) courses in India for pursuing a career in Engineering or IT or Computers. The B.Tech program duration is 4 years spread over 8 semesters. Students need to clear national entrance exams for pursuing B.Tech course. Top institutes offering B.Tech course include IIT, NIIT, BITS, MIT, etc. Top recruiters after successful completion of B.Tech course include Google, Apple, Amazon, TATA, etc. 

B.Tech Full Form: Table of Contents

  • B.Tech Full Form Overview
  • What is B.Tech?
  • B.Tech Eligibility Criteria
  • B.Tech Entrance Exam
  • B.Tech Specializations
  • B.Com Top 10 Colleges in India
  • B.Com Salary

B. Tech Full Form Overview

Candidates can check out the table below to get an overview of the B. Tech course.

 

Course Name

B.Tech

Full Form

Bachelor of Technology

Course Level

Undergraduate (UG)

Course Duration

4 years

Entrance Exams

JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, VITEEE, LPUNEST, IPU CET, SHIATS, SRMJEE and AMITY JEE

Eligibility Criteria

10+2 PCM or PCB from a recognized Board in India

Top Institutes

IITs, IIITs, NITs, GFTIs as well as private institutes such as BITS, VIT, MIT, etc.

Top Recruiters

Google, Apple, TATA, Hindustan Unilever, ISRO, Microsoft, Amazon, Flipkart, etc

Career/ Job Opportunites

Software Engineer, Data Scientist, Mechanical Engineer, Aeronautical Engineer, Marine Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Civil Engineer, IT Consultant, SAP Consultant, Electrical Engineer, etc

B.Tech Specializations

Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

What is B.Tech Full Form?

B.Tech full form is Bachelor of Technology. It is a 4-year programme that offers skills and specializations in Engineering stream such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Marine Engineering, Automobile Engineering, Biotechnology, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Food Technology, Aerospace Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, etc.

Students aspiring to become Engineers in different fields must clear the entrance exams such as JEE Main, JEE Advanced, or state level entrance examination for B.Tech course. B.Tech course is focused to impart theoretical and practical knowledge of applied ngineering concepts as per the specialization opted. Students pursuing B.Tech gain an understanding of principles of engineering and technology, and skills to handle data-oriented tasks and applications in engineering fields.

People Also Look For

IAS Full Form

CDS Full Form

REET Full Form

MBBS Full Form

BBA Full Form

BAMS Full Form

MBA Full Form

BCA Full Form

LLB Full Form

CBSE Full Form

ICSE Full Form

NEET Full Form

B.Tech Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Students interested in pursuing B.Tech course must have qualified 10+2 or equivalent exam from a recognized educational board such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. Students must have secured 60% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics/ Biology as core subjects. 

In addition to minimum aggregate marks in 10+2, students must qualify the national entrance examinations such as JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, or state level entrance examinations for B.Tech course such as WBJEE, MHT CET, etc, or Institute specific entrance exams such as BITSAT, VITEEE, SRMJEEE, etc.

B.Tech Entrance Exams

The regulatory authority of the entrance exams for B.Tech is the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Of all the various entrance examinations for B.Tech programmes, JEE Main and JEE Advanced are the two most important national entrance exams for qualifying for admission to B.Tech courses across universities or colleges in India. 

 

Take a look at the popular B.Tech entrance exams here. 

B.Tech Exam

College Name

JEE Main

NITs, IIITs, GFTIs

JEE Advanced

Indian Institute of Technology (IITs)

BITSAT

BITS Pilani

VITEEE

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE)

LPUNEST

Lovely Professional University

IPUCET

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

SHIATS

Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS)

SRMJEE

SRM Institute of Science and Technology

AMITY JEE

Amity University

TS EAMCET

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUH), Hyderabad

MHT CET

Maharashtra Engineering Colleges

WBJEE

West Bengal Engineering Colleges

TNEA

Engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu

KCET

Karnataka Engineering colleges

GUJCET

Gujarat Engineering colleges

 

B.Tech Specialisations

B.Tech is an undergraduate degree whose curriculum is designed with a special focus to technology and innovation. After one qualifies for the exam, he will get to choose from a plethora of specialisations offered by the engineering colleges. 

Here, we have mentioned the names of some of the popular B.Tech specialisations that are popular amongst students: 

B.Tech Specializations B.Tech Specializations

B.Tech in Computer Science

B.Tech in Software Engineering

B.Tech in Information Technology

B.Tech in Data Science and Engineering

B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering

B.Tech in Footwear Engineering

B.Tech in Civil Engineering

B.Tech in Biotechnology

B.Tech in Production Engineering

B.Tech in Food Technology

Biotechnology Engineering

B.Tech in Electronics Engineering

B.Tech in Robotics Engineering

 B.Tech in Telecommunication Engineering

 B.Tech in Electrical Engineering

B.Tech in Aerospace Engineering

B.Tech in Chemical Engineering

B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering

B.Tech in Marine Engineering

B.Tech in Nano Technology

B.Tech in Automobile Engineering

B.Tech in Artificial Intelligence

B.Tech in Aeronautical Engineering

B.Tech in Plastic Engineering

B.Tech in Petroleum Engineering

B. Tech in Agricultural Engineering

B.Tech in Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.Tech in Genetic Engineering

B.Tech Top 10 Colleges in India

Top ranking institute, NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) releases the ranking for the B.Tech colleges based on the infrastructure, quality of education, research opportunities and outreach they offer via their programmes. 

B.Tech Colleges

NIRF Ranking

Indian Institute Of Technology, Madras

1

Indian Institute Of Technology, Bombay

2

Indian Institute Of Technology, Kharagpur

3

Indian Institute Of Technology, Delhi

4

Indian Institute Of Technology, Kanpur

5

Indian Institute Of Technology, Roorkee

6

Indian Institute Of Technology, Hyderabad

7

Indian Institute Of Technology, Gandhinagar

8

Indian Institute Of Technology, Ropar-Rupnagar

9

Indian Institute Of Technology, Patna

10

B.Tech Salary Structure

Post completion of the four year B.Tech degree, a candidate will be placed in the profile of Trainee Engineer. As a fresher, a candidate withdraws a salary within the range of Rs 4.5 to 6 LPA depending on the industry they cater to. The top companies that offer jobs to B.Tech graduates are TATA Consultancy, Bain & Company, Infosys Technologies, Larson & Toubro, IBM Global Services, InfoEdge India Ltd, Accenture Services, Honeywell, HCL Technologies, Samsung, Goldman Sachs and AT Kearney.

FAQ

Q1: What is the full form of B.Tech?

B.Tech full form is Bachelor of Technology. B.Tech programme duration is 4-year spread over 8 semesters.

Q2: What is the eligibility for the B.Tech exam?

Students interested in pursuing B.Tech course must have qualified 10+2 or equivalent exam from a recognized educational board such as CBSE, ICSE, etc. Students must have secured 60% aggregate in Physics, Chemistry or Mathematics/ Biology as core subjects.

Q3: What are the popular B.Tech entrance exams?

Of all the various entrance examinations for B.Tech programmes, JEE Main and JEE Advanced are the two most important national entrance exams. Other state level or institute specific entrance exams for B.Tech course include BITSAT, VITEEE, LPUNEST, MHT CET, WBJEE, etc.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next