Bank Jobs 2022: 38147 Vacancies Available for Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff Posts in PSBs

Bank Jobs 2022: Recently, the Ministry of Finance released data regarding the number of vacant posts as on 01 July 2022, according to which around 38147 vacancies are available for the Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff post Posts. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad has provided this information regarding the questions put up by a minister named Shri Rahul during a parliamentary session. Mr Rahul asked for the details of vacant posts in the public sector banks, particularly in the context of the Churu district of Rajasthan, and the steps taken by the Government to meet the shortage of staff in banks.

Ministry of Finance stated, "As per inputs received from Public Sector Banks, as on 1.7.2022, 95% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength and in Churu district, Rajasthan, 88% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength. The small proportion of vacancies is substantially attributable to attrition on account of superannuation and other usual factors. Banks undertake staff recruitment to fill vacancies on ongoing basis as per their requirement.”

The data is prepared for 12 PSBs. Among all 12 banks, the State Bank of India has the highest number of vacancies followed by the  Panjab National Bank (PNB). Aspirants can check the details of vacant posts in 12 banks in the table below:

 

Name of the Bank

 

All India

 

Churu District, Rajasthan

Officer

Clerk

Sub-Staff

Officer

Clerk

Sub-Staff

Bank of Baroda

0

0

0

0

0

0

Bank of India

2736

621

1948

0

0

0

Bank of Maharashtra

134

65

36

0

0

0

Central Bank of India

3778

466

1245

1

1

2

Canara Bank

425

356

0

0

0

0

Indian Bank

1078

1659

0

0

0

0

Indian Overseas Bank

2004

2129

1610

NO BRANCH

Punjab National Bank

162

1253

4603

3

2

1

Punjab & Sind Bank

600

718

0

NO BRANCH

State Bank of India

1425

5000

0

25

61

0

UCO Bank

64

1386

1609

0

0

0

Union Bank of India

307

573

157

0

0

0

This is the big news for the aspirants. We will provide you with all the recruitment updates for the government banks of India on our page. Stay tuned for the details.

