Bank Jobs 2022: 38147 Vacancies Available for Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff Posts in PSBs

Bank Jobs 2022: Recently, the Ministry of Finance released data regarding the number of vacant posts as on 01 July 2022, according to which around 38147 vacancies are available for the Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff post Posts. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad has provided this information regarding the questions put up by a minister named Shri Rahul during a parliamentary session. Mr Rahul asked for the details of vacant posts in the public sector banks, particularly in the context of the Churu district of Rajasthan, and the steps taken by the Government to meet the shortage of staff in banks.
Ministry of Finance stated, "As per inputs received from Public Sector Banks, as on 1.7.2022, 95% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength and in Churu district, Rajasthan, 88% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength. The small proportion of vacancies is substantially attributable to attrition on account of superannuation and other usual factors. Banks undertake staff recruitment to fill vacancies on ongoing basis as per their requirement.”
The data is prepared for 12 PSBs. Among all 12 banks, the State Bank of India has the highest number of vacancies followed by the Panjab National Bank (PNB). Aspirants can check the details of vacant posts in 12 banks in the table below:
|
Name of the Bank
|
All India
|
Churu District, Rajasthan
|
Officer
|
Clerk
|
Sub-Staff
|
Officer
|
Clerk
|
Sub-Staff
|
Bank of Baroda
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bank of India
|
2736
|
621
|
1948
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Bank of Maharashtra
|
134
|
65
|
36
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Central Bank of India
|
3778
|
466
|
1245
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Canara Bank
|
425
|
356
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Indian Bank
|
1078
|
1659
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
2004
|
2129
|
1610
|
NO BRANCH
|
Punjab National Bank
|
162
|
1253
|
4603
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
Punjab & Sind Bank
|
600
|
718
|
0
|
NO BRANCH
|
State Bank of India
|
1425
|
5000
|
0
|
25
|
61
|
0
|
UCO Bank
|
64
|
1386
|
1609
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
Union Bank of India
|
307
|
573
|
157
|
0
|
0
|
0
This is the big news for the aspirants.