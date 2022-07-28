Bank Jobs 2022: 38147 Vacancies Available for Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff Posts in PSBs

Bank Jobs 2022: The Government of India will 38147 for Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff Posts in 12 PSBs. Check Details Here.

Bank Jobs 2022: Recently, the Ministry of Finance released data regarding the number of vacant posts as on 01 July 2022, according to which around 38147 vacancies are available for the Clerk, Officer and Sub Staff post Posts. Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Dr. Bhagwat Karad has provided this information regarding the questions put up by a minister named Shri Rahul during a parliamentary session. Mr Rahul asked for the details of vacant posts in the public sector banks, particularly in the context of the Churu district of Rajasthan, and the steps taken by the Government to meet the shortage of staff in banks.

Ministry of Finance stated, "As per inputs received from Public Sector Banks, as on 1.7.2022, 95% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength and in Churu district, Rajasthan, 88% staff is in position against the sanctioned staff strength. The small proportion of vacancies is substantially attributable to attrition on account of superannuation and other usual factors. Banks undertake staff recruitment to fill vacancies on ongoing basis as per their requirement.”

The data is prepared for 12 PSBs. Among all 12 banks, the State Bank of India has the highest number of vacancies followed by the Panjab National Bank (PNB). Aspirants can check the details of vacant posts in 12 banks in the table below:

Name of the Bank All India Churu District, Rajasthan Officer Clerk Sub-Staff Officer Clerk Sub-Staff Bank of Baroda 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bank of India 2736 621 1948 0 0 0 Bank of Maharashtra 134 65 36 0 0 0 Central Bank of India 3778 466 1245 1 1 2 Canara Bank 425 356 0 0 0 0 Indian Bank 1078 1659 0 0 0 0 Indian Overseas Bank 2004 2129 1610 NO BRANCH Punjab National Bank 162 1253 4603 3 2 1 Punjab & Sind Bank 600 718 0 NO BRANCH State Bank of India 1425 5000 0 25 61 0 UCO Bank 64 1386 1609 0 0 0 Union Bank of India 307 573 157 0 0 0

This is the big news for the aspirants. We will provide you with all the recruitment updates for the government banks of India on our page. Stay tuned for the details.