BARC Security Guard Physical Test and Assistant Security Officer Written Exam 2020 New Update Released @barc.gov.in, Check Here

BARC Security Guard Physical Test and Assistant Security Officer Written Exam 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) has released an important notice regarding Security Guard and Assistant Security Officer Posts on its official website - barc.gov.in. As per the BARC Notice, “Inview of the unprecedented situation arisen due to Covid- 19 pandemic, the recruitment process of conducting physical test, written examination for the post of Assistant Security Officer (A) & Security Guard issued vide advertisement No.212019-R.ll has been kept in abevance”

The candidate shall be informed about Security Guard Physical Test and BARC Assistant Security Officer Exam Written Test in due course of time on official website of BARC. Besides, the candidates will be intimated on their registered email address/mobile number.

BARC Security Guard Physical Test

A total of 85897 candidates are shortlisted for appearing in the Physical Test. Earlier, BARC Physical Test was scheduled to be held from 17 March to 31 March 2020 and 01 April to 18 April 2020 which was postponed due to COVID - 19 lockdown. The candidates will be asked for 100 meter run, long jump, chin ups / push ups, sit ups in the physical test.

BARC Assistant Security Officer Written Exam 2020

The exam will have questions Comprehension, Report writing and Analytical (Basic Maths, General Awareness, Objective type). Each section will consists of 25 Marks

BARC will also release the admit card for the said exam before the commencement of the exam. The candidates will be required to download BARC Admit Card from the official website.

BARC had invite 92 vacancies out of which 19 are for the post of Assistant Security Officer (A) (Group C) & remaining 73 are for the post of Security Guard (Group B).

