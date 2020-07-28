BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts in CCIL

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of DEO, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Instrument Mechanic, Electrician, Motor Mechanic, Burner/Miller, Chemist, Electrician cum SBA and Draughtsman Mechanical for regional offices of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)at HP, Telangana and Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 10 August 2020.

BECIL HP Recruitment Notification PDF



BECIL Telangana Recruitment Notification PDF

BECIL Assam Recruitment Notification PDF

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 10 August 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

RAJBAN CEMENT FACTORY PO Rajban Tehsil Paonta Sahib, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh:

DEO - 1 Post

Fitter - 3 Posts

Welder - 2 Posts

Plumber - 1 Post

Instrument Mechanic - 2 Posts

Electrician - 2 Posts

TANDUR CEMENT FACTORY PO CCI Tandur, Dist. Vikarabad, Telangana

Electrician - 4 Posts

Motor Mechanic - 1 Post

Fitter - 4 Posts

Welder - 1 Post

DEO - 3 Posts (Hyderabad (01) Raichur (01) Gulbarga (01))

BOKAJAN CEMENT FACTORY P.O. Bokajan, Karbianglong , Assam

Burner/Miller - 2 Posts

Chemist - 2 Posts

Electrician cum SBA - 2 Posts

Draughtsman Mechanical - 1 Post

Fitter - 2 Posts

Instrument Mechanic - 1 Post

Salary:

HP

Fitter - Rs.15418

Welder - Rs.15418

Plumber - Rs.15418

Instrument Mechanic - Rs.15418

Electrician - Rs.1 5418

DEO - Rs.19864

Telangana

Electrician - Rs. 10972

Motor Mechanic - Rs. 10972

Fitter - Rs. 10972

Welder - Rs. 10972

DEO - Rs. 16797

Assam

Burner/Miller - Rs. 18070

Chemist - Rs.18070

Electrician cum SBA - Rs.15418

Draughtsman Mechanical - Rs.15418

Fitter - Rs.15418

Instrument Mechanic - Rs.15418

Eligibility Criteria for DEO, Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Fitter - ITI (Fitter)

Welder - ITI (Welder)

Plumber - ITI (Plumber)

Instrument Mechanic - ITI ((Instrument Mechanic)

Electrician - ITI (Electrician)

Draughtsman Mechanical - ITI (Draughtsman Mechanical)

DEO - Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering with two years exp. in similar capacity preferred

Burner/Miller Skilled - Diploma Chemical or B.Sc. with Chemistry as one subject

Chemist Skilled - B.Sc. with Chemistry as one subject

How to Apply for BECIL Jobs 2020 ?

Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and non-refundable registration fee by demand draft only drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi via courier / speed post etc. or dropped in the DROP BOX at the entrance of BECIL’s Corporate Office: BECIL Bhawan, C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201301.

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs: