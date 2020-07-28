BECIL Recruitment 2020 for DEO, Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts in CCIL

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has invited applications for the post of DEO, Fitter, Welder, Plumber, Instrument Mechanic, Electrician, Motor Mechanic, Burner/Miller, Chemist, Electrician cum SBA and Draughtsman Mechanical for regional offices of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)at HP, Telangana and Assam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on or before 10 August 2020.
BECIL HP Recruitment Notification PDF
BECIL Telangana Recruitment Notification PDF
BECIL Assam Recruitment Notification PDF
Important Date
Last Date of Application - 10 August 2020
BECIL Vacancy Details
RAJBAN CEMENT FACTORY PO Rajban Tehsil Paonta Sahib, Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh:
- DEO - 1 Post
- Fitter - 3 Posts
- Welder - 2 Posts
- Plumber - 1 Post
- Instrument Mechanic - 2 Posts
- Electrician - 2 Posts
TANDUR CEMENT FACTORY PO CCI Tandur, Dist. Vikarabad, Telangana
- Electrician - 4 Posts
- Motor Mechanic - 1 Post
- Fitter - 4 Posts
- Welder - 1 Post
- DEO - 3 Posts (Hyderabad (01) Raichur (01) Gulbarga (01))
BOKAJAN CEMENT FACTORY P.O. Bokajan, Karbianglong , Assam
- Burner/Miller - 2 Posts
- Chemist - 2 Posts
- Electrician cum SBA - 2 Posts
- Draughtsman Mechanical - 1 Post
- Fitter - 2 Posts
- Instrument Mechanic - 1 Post
Salary:
HP
- Fitter - Rs.15418
- Welder - Rs.15418
- Plumber - Rs.15418
- Instrument Mechanic - Rs.15418
- Electrician - Rs.1 5418
- DEO - Rs.19864
Telangana
- Electrician - Rs. 10972
- Motor Mechanic - Rs. 10972
- Fitter - Rs. 10972
- Welder - Rs. 10972
- DEO - Rs. 16797
Assam
- Burner/Miller - Rs. 18070
- Chemist - Rs.18070
- Electrician cum SBA - Rs.15418
- Draughtsman Mechanical - Rs.15418
- Fitter - Rs.15418
- Instrument Mechanic - Rs.15418
Eligibility Criteria for DEO, Fitter, Electrician and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Fitter - ITI (Fitter)
- Welder - ITI (Welder)
- Plumber - ITI (Plumber)
- Instrument Mechanic - ITI ((Instrument Mechanic)
- Electrician - ITI (Electrician)
- Draughtsman Mechanical - ITI (Draughtsman Mechanical)
- DEO - Diploma/Degree in Civil Engineering with two years exp. in similar capacity preferred
- Burner/Miller Skilled - Diploma Chemical or B.Sc. with Chemistry as one subject
- Chemist Skilled - B.Sc. with Chemistry as one subject
How to Apply for BECIL Jobs 2020 ?
Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send it along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and non-refundable registration fee by demand draft only drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi via courier / speed post etc. or dropped in the DROP BOX at the entrance of BECIL’s Corporate Office: BECIL Bhawan, C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida-201301.
Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:
- General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-