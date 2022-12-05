BEL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23: Check Eligibility and How To Apply

BEL has invited online application for the 80 Diploma Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check BEL Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BEL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited-Ghaziabad, a leading Navaratna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence propose has published notice for recruitment of 80 Diploma Apprentice post on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 12 December 2022.



These positions are available under the Apprentices Act,1961(Amended) for one year Apprenticeship training in various disciplines including Mechanical Engineering, /Computer Science (Computer Science

& Engineering, Computer Science &Technology ,Computer Technology & Computer Engineering) and others.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the merit of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in Written test conducted by BEL Ghaziabad.



You can apply online for these posts on or before 12 December 2022.



Mechanical Engineering-20

Computer Science (Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science

&Technology ,Computer Technology & Computer Engineering)-15

Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics)-15

Civil Engineering-20

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice-10

Age Limit:

Maximum age should not be more than 23 years as on 31/12/2022.

Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidate

Eligibility Criteria BEL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

How To Apply BEL Diploma Apprentice Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates are required to register on BOAT’s web portal www.mhrdnats.gov.in on or before 12 December 2022.