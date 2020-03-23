BHEL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 8 Graduate Apprentice Posts

BHEL Recruitment 2020: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment of Graduate Apprentice Posts under The Apprentices Act 1961.

Candidates having full time BE /B Tech degree can apply Online for BHEL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 through official website bhelhyd.co.in. The last date for submitting application is 24 March 2020. As per the Notification, all candidates selected will get Stipend of 9000/- Per Month.

BHEL Recruitment 2020 Notification Important Dates:

⦁ Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 24 March 2020.

BHEL Recruitment 2020 Notification Vacancy Details:

Graduate Apprentice – 8 Posts

Mechanical- 4 Posts

Electrical/ Electronics- 4 Posts

OBC -02 Posts

SC-01 Post

Unreserved -5 Posts

Stipend for Graduate Apprentice Posts:

For Graduate Apprentices – Rs. 9000/- Per Month

Additional Facilities: Unfurnished shared accommodation and Canteen Services (Breakfast and Lunch)

Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Graduate Apprentice Posts:

Candidates should have passed their Degree BE /B Tech in full time from recognised universities, in aMechanical/Electrical/ Electronics disciplines during the years 2017, 2018 and 2019 only will be eligible to apply for Graduate Apprentice Posts.

Selection Procedure for BHEL Apprentice Posts:

Selection will be done on the basis of Merit order of Marks and Personal interview (75% weightage for marks& 25% for interview).

Official Notification Click Here Official Website Click Here

Also Read:

How to Apply for BHEL Graduate Apprentice Jobs:

The Eligible candidates can apply to the BHEL Apprentice Jobs through official on or before 24 March 2020.